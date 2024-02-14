Advertisement

Tech Trends: Around 70 per cent of women in tech believe that the industry currently uses Diversity and Inclusion (DEI) as a marketing tool, according to a survey by Talent500.

Among the 3,000 women techies surveyed, 42 per cent of them feel they need to work harder to prove themselves in the workplace.





Advertisement

Notably, about 45 per cent of respondents reported encountering gender stereotypes during their interview experiences. About the same proportion of women felt that this is aggravated by non-diverse hiring panels, resulting in a recruitment porocess that is biased.

Shedding light on more challenges for female employees, 42 per cent of respondents perceive inequity in pay, while 60 per cent feel marginalised in decision-making processes.



Additionally, 30 per cent of the female techies interviewed believe their technical abilities are undervalued when contrasted against their male peers.



Even as 75 per cent of the surveyed women expressed ambitions for leadership roles, only 20 per cent of them see sufficient representation of women in senior positions.

Advertisement

More than half, or 65 per cent of the women surveyed expressed that they do not have a voice at the decision-making table. A significant 57 per cent state a lack of access to professional training opportunities.

GCCs paving the way

In Global Capability Center (GCC) sector, pertaining to Bengaluru and other metro cities, 60 per cent of women with 6-10 years of experience feel they authentically prioritise gender diversity. During the early years (1-2 years of establishment), the diversity ratio ranges between 22-27 per cent, which goes up to beyond 35 per cent within 4-5 years of operations. This surpasses the IT/ITES sector significantly.

Monica Jamwal, Managing Director of Talent Solutions at Talent500 said, “While India’s tech sector is undoubtedly progressing in its commitment to diversity, achieving true inclusivity demands sustained effort. We have seen a number of GCCs imbibing DEI initiatives as core business values and integrated practices, however, the path to gender diversity remains a journey in evolution.”



As an industry, we must persist in our efforts, pushing boundaries and fostering an environment where every individual, regardless of gender, feels empowered and valued, Jamwal added.

Advertisement

What women want

A majority of the women surveyed seek a balance between work, wellness and personal life. While 90 per cent of the women seek access to mental health resources, 80 per cent of them value flexible work arrangements and family-friendly policies.

Advertisement

A significant 81 per cent of employees demand career guidance, with 80 per cent of them expressing an interest in upskilling. 72 per cent of the surveyed women stress the importance of breaking down leadership stereotypes for a more inclusive future.