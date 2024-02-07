English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 18:50 IST

Dixon Technologies anticipates nearly 50% revenue surge in FY 24

According to Dixon Technologies' MD, the revenue projection for the fiscal year ending March is estimated to reach Rs 18,000 crore,

Business Desk
Dixon Technologies revenue growth
Dixon Technologies revenue growth | Image:Dixon Technologies
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Dixon Technologies revenue surge: India's leading electronics manufacturer, Dixon Technologies, is poised for substantial growth, expecting a close to 50 per cent surge in revenue for the current fiscal year. Atul Lall, Managing Director of Dixon Technologies, shared insights during an electronics event in Chennai, underlining the pivotal role played by the mobile phone business in this anticipated expansion.

Lall highlighted, “The largest trigger of growth for us is our mobile phone business,” emphasising the significance of this sector in Dixon's overall revenue strategy.

According to Lall, the revenue projection for the fiscal year ending March is estimated to reach Rs 18,000 crore, with a substantial 40 per cent-50 per cent attributed to the manufacturing and assembly of mobile phones and their accessories.

This forecasted revenue marks a notable increase compared to the approximately Rs 12,200 crore reported by Dixon in the last financial year. The company has already reported revenue of Rs 8,218 crore for the first six months ending December 31, positioning it close to realising Lall's full-year prediction.

Established in 1994 as a color television manufacturer, Dixon Technologies has since expanded its operations to include 23 manufacturing plants across India. The company serves a diverse clientele, ranging from global giant Samsung to renowned German washing machine brand Robert Bosch.

The Indian electronics market, valued at $155 billion, has experienced significant growth as major global manufacturers seek to diversify their supply chains away from China. Dixon, like many others, has benefited from the Indian government's production-linked incentives aimed at boosting local manufacturing.

With 23 manufacturing plants and a robust clientele, Dixon Technologies has positioned itself as a key player in India's electronics sector. The company is not only meeting the demand for locally assembled smartphones and gadgets but is also aligning with the government's push to localize the production of components and raw materials.

As the fiscal year progresses, Dixon Technologies remains optimistic about sustaining its growth momentum, with a keen focus on its thriving mobile phone business.

The shares of Dixon Technologies ended 2.81 per cent lower at Rs 5,850 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 18:50 IST

