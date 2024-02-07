Advertisement

Adani Group investments: Domestic investors exhibited increased confidence and positive sentiment in the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, as indicated by their elevated stakes in five group companies during the December quarter. The companies witnessing a surge in stakes include Adani Green, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, and cement firms Ambuja and ACC, according to an analysis of shareholding data with the BSE.

Mutual funds, for the most part, either marginally increased or maintained their shareholding across all entities during the quarter. However, notable changes were observed in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.

The total shareholder base of the Adani Group witnessed a 5 per cent rise to 68.82 lakh, with significant increases seen in Adani Total Gas and Adani Energy Solutions.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) displayed mixed trends in holding stakes within the group.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) increased their stakes in Adani Green, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Ambuja, and ACC during the third quarter of the fiscal year. Notably, Adani Green witnessed a rise from 1.36 per cent to 1.67 per cent, while Adani Total Gas saw an increase from 6.02 per cent to 6.26 per cent.

In contrast, DIIs reduced their ownership in Adani Enterprises Ltd from 4.26 per cent to 3.95 per cent. Stake in Adani Ports was also trimmed from 9.72 per cent to 8.37 per cent.

During December alone, the market capitalization of 10 Adani Group companies surged by close to Rs 3 lakh crore. The group's market cap reached Rs 14.2 lakh crore at the end of December, crossing Rs 15 lakh crore on January 3 following a Supreme Court verdict in the Adani-Hindenburg row.

The Supreme Court ruled that the allegations against the conglomerate did not require further probes and gave SEBI three more months to conclude its investigation. The Adani Group had faced a significant downturn on the stock market after allegations by Hindenburg Research in January 2023, which the group dismissed.

Recently, the Adani Group announced a substantial Rs 2 lakh crore investment in Gujarat over the next five years, primarily focusing on establishing the world's largest clean energy project encompassing gigafactories for solar modules, wind turbines, and hydrogen electrolysers.

(With PTI inputs.)

