DoT fines Airtel: The Department of Telecom (DoT) has levied a fine of around Rs 4 lakh on telecom major Bharti Airtel for violating subscriber verification norms in Delhi and Bihar circles.



In a regulatory filing, Bharti Airtel said the Department of Telecommunications in the Delhi circle has notified the company of levying a Rs 2.55 lakh fine for allegedly violating subscriber verification norms.



“The Delhi circle has issued notice for "alleged violation of terms and conditions with respect to subscriber verification norms under the Licence Agreement, pursuant to Sample CAF Audit conducted by DoT for January 2023", as per the filing.



In Bihar, the Department’s state circle has issued a notice to the telecom, enacting retribution of Rs 1.46 lakh for "alleged violation of subscriber verification norms", as per a separate filing by Bharti Airtel.



The notice has been issued "pursuant to Sample CAF Audit conducted by DoT for January 2024" in the Bihar circle, according to the filing.



Bharti Airtel has opposed the fine it is obliged to pay to the DoT in Bihar, citing the maximum financial impact to the extent of the penalty levied.



“The company does not agree with the notice and will take appropriate action(s) for rectification/ reversal of the same," it said in its response to the DoT issue noticed in its Bihar circle.