×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 22:17 IST

DoT fines Airtel Rs 4 lakh for violating subscriber verification rules

The fine is pertaining to violation of subscriber verification norms in Delhi and Bihar

Reported by: Business Desk
Airtel
Airtel | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

DoT fines Airtel: The Department of Telecom (DoT) has levied a fine of around Rs 4 lakh on telecom major Bharti Airtel for violating subscriber verification norms in Delhi and Bihar circles. 

In a regulatory filing, Bharti Airtel said the Department of Telecommunications in the Delhi circle has notified the company of levying a Rs 2.55 lakh fine for allegedly violating subscriber verification norms. 

“The Delhi circle has issued notice for "alleged violation of terms and conditions with respect to subscriber verification norms under the Licence Agreement, pursuant to Sample CAF Audit conducted by DoT for January 2023", as per the filing.

In Bihar, the Department’s state circle has issued a notice to the telecom, enacting retribution of Rs 1.46 lakh for "alleged violation of subscriber verification norms", as per a separate filing by Bharti Airtel.

The notice has been issued "pursuant to Sample CAF Audit conducted by DoT for January 2024" in the Bihar circle, according to the filing. 

Bharti Airtel has opposed the fine it is obliged to pay to the DoT in Bihar, citing the maximum financial impact to the extent of the penalty levied. 

“The company does not agree with the notice and will take appropriate action(s) for rectification/ reversal of the same," it said in its response to the DoT issue noticed in its Bihar circle.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 22:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejrwal's Arrest A Body Blow To AAP Ahead Of Lok Sabha 2024. Will The Party Recover?

Kejriwal arrested

a few seconds ago
Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case: A Complete Timeline

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

a few seconds ago
AI

UN AI resolution

a few seconds ago
AAP In Crisis After Kejriwal Arrest

AAP In Crisis

2 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

2 minutes ago
House of The Dragon

House Of The Dragon 2

3 minutes ago
International Space Station

Russia ISS Launch

6 minutes ago
Imtiaz ALiImtiaz ALi

Imtiaz Picks Bebo Over DP

7 minutes ago
Airtel

DoT fines Airtel Rs 4 lak

9 minutes ago
Keshav Maharaj

Maharaj visits Ram Temple

10 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

10 minutes ago
TM Krishna (R) and Carnatic musicians Ranjani and Gayatri (L)

TM Krishna Controversy

12 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

Ponting on Ganguly

15 minutes ago
Tiger That Terrorised Kannur Village Finally Captured

Tiger Captured In Kannur

16 minutes ago
Will Arvind Kejriwal be Arrested?

Kejriwal

17 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Mo Bobat on Kohli

18 minutes ago
Under Operation Indravati, 12 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Haiti to the Dominican Republic today.

Operation Indravati

18 minutes ago
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Saurabh Bharadwaj's Post

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan HUMILIATED in England

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. Hyderabad School receives flak for announcing kg 'toppers' on hoarding

    Education9 hours ago

  3. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  5. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo