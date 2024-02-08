English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

DP World chairman announces $3 billion investment in Gujarat

DP World solidified its commitment to Gujarat and India by signing a strategic MoU with the Gujarat government during the summit.

Sankunni K
DP World Gujarat investment
DP World Gujarat investment | Image:Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman, DP World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: UAE-based multinational logistics company, DP World, has announced plans to invest $3 billion in Gujarat over the next three years.

The focus of these investments will be on state-of-the-art container terminals, aimed at bolstering Gujarat's economy, said DP World Chairman, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar.

Advertisement

Sulayem highlighted the strong ties between the UAE and India, particularly Gujarat, stressing the exponential rise of the summit as India's premier business forum.

UAE's substantial investments in Gujarat

Sulayem lauded Gujarat's special place in robust bilateral relations between the UAE and India. He said that the UAE has become one of the biggest overseas investors in Gujarat, injecting over $2.6 billion since 2017. Additionally, Gujarat's exports to the UAE exceeded $7 billion last year, underscoring the flourishing economic collaboration.

DP World's ongoing investments

DP World initiated operations in Gujarat in 2003 with the Mundra International Container Terminal. Since then, the company has invested around $2.5 billion in Gujarat and other Indian states to develop a comprehensive multimodal logistics system, including ports, container freight stations, container terminals, cold chains, and express cargo services.

Strategic MoU and continued support

DP World solidified its commitment to Gujarat and India by signing a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government during the summit. This underscores DP World's dedication to the development of India's logistics sector. The company pledges ongoing support for Gujarat's manufacturing industries and the broader Indian economy.

Vision for deeper collaboration

Sulayem expressed optimism about deeper trade, employment, and cultural collaboration between India and the UAE in the future. The strategic partnership between DP World and the Gujarat government aligns with the broader vision of realising India's economic potential through initiatives like Gati Shakti.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  2. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement