Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 17:27 IST

Dr Reddy's Laboratories surpasses Q3 profit estimates with strong US and European Business

For the quarter ended December 31, the Hyderabad-based company reported an 11% surge in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,381 crore.

Business Desk
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q3 results
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q3 results | Image:Unsplash, Dr Reddy's Laboratories
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dr Reddy's Q3: Pharmaceutical giant Dr Reddy's Laboratories has outperformed third-quarter profit expectations, showcasing robust performance in its generic drugs business, particularly in key US and European markets.

For the quarter ended December 31, the Hyderabad-based company reported an 11 per cent surge in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,381 crore. Analysts had estimated a profit of Rs 1,277 crore, as per LSEG data.

Advertisement

The quarterly revenue witnessed a notable 6.6 per cent increase, reaching Rs 7,237 crore. The North American generics segment, contributing significantly to the total revenue, experienced a substantial rise of 9.6 per cent. Meanwhile, revenue from the European and Indian segments recorded increases of 15.5 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively.

Dr Reddy's Managing Director, GV Prasad, expressed satisfaction, stating, "We delivered another quarter of highest ever sales and robust financial performance, aided by new products' performance and base business market share gain in the US, new products launch momentum, and strong performance in Europe."

Advertisement

The success in the US generics business can be attributed to Lenalidomide, a generic version of Bristol Myers Squibb's cancer drug Revlimid, launched by Dr Reddy's in 2022. Despite the revenue growth in the generics business, the company acknowledged that it faced challenges such as "price erosion" in certain markets.

Indian generic drugmakers, heavily reliant on US revenue, have been contending with pricing pressures due to intensified competition, resulting in a decline in drug prices. The industry landscape reflects the broader challenges faced by pharmaceutical companies in adapting to market dynamics.

Advertisement

In comparison, Dr Reddy's performance stands out positively in the face of these challenges. Larger rival Cipla also reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit last week, driven by its North American business. Sun Pharma is expected to release its quarterly results on Wednesday.

Dr Reddy's, known for developing biosimilars, which are cost-effective copies of complex biological drugs, ended 0.15 per cent lower at Rs 5,835 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

 



 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 17:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Britannia's near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest: Report

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. What Is Monkey Spit Coffee? Decoding The Most Unusual Beverage

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago

  5. 3 Best Sites to Buy Facebook Likes in 2024 (Real and Safe)

    Initiatives18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement