Dr Reddy's Q3: Pharmaceutical giant Dr Reddy's Laboratories has outperformed third-quarter profit expectations, showcasing robust performance in its generic drugs business, particularly in key US and European markets.

For the quarter ended December 31, the Hyderabad-based company reported an 11 per cent surge in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,381 crore. Analysts had estimated a profit of Rs 1,277 crore, as per LSEG data.

The quarterly revenue witnessed a notable 6.6 per cent increase, reaching Rs 7,237 crore. The North American generics segment, contributing significantly to the total revenue, experienced a substantial rise of 9.6 per cent. Meanwhile, revenue from the European and Indian segments recorded increases of 15.5 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively.

Dr Reddy's Managing Director, GV Prasad, expressed satisfaction, stating, "We delivered another quarter of highest ever sales and robust financial performance, aided by new products' performance and base business market share gain in the US, new products launch momentum, and strong performance in Europe."

The success in the US generics business can be attributed to Lenalidomide, a generic version of Bristol Myers Squibb's cancer drug Revlimid, launched by Dr Reddy's in 2022. Despite the revenue growth in the generics business, the company acknowledged that it faced challenges such as "price erosion" in certain markets.

Indian generic drugmakers, heavily reliant on US revenue, have been contending with pricing pressures due to intensified competition, resulting in a decline in drug prices. The industry landscape reflects the broader challenges faced by pharmaceutical companies in adapting to market dynamics.

In comparison, Dr Reddy's performance stands out positively in the face of these challenges. Larger rival Cipla also reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit last week, driven by its North American business. Sun Pharma is expected to release its quarterly results on Wednesday.

Dr Reddy's, known for developing biosimilars, which are cost-effective copies of complex biological drugs, ended 0.15 per cent lower at Rs 5,835 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

(With Reuters inputs.)





