Updated March 12th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

DroneAcharya secures Adani Group order for drone pilot training

The Adani Group entrusting DroneAcharya for drone pilot training, is being seen as a key factor in the synergy of drone technology and large-scale enterprises.

Reported by: Business Desk
DGCA Drone Pilot Training Course
DGCA Drone Pilot Training Course | Image:DroneAcharya
  • 2 min read
DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited has secured a major service order from the Adani Group for providing Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) certified drone pilot training, the company said in a communique to exchanges.

The Adani Group entrusting DroneAcharya for drone pilot training, is being seen as a key factor in the synergy of drone technology and large-scale enterprises. 

The service order involves offering DGCA certified drone pilot training, highlighting the growing acceptance of drones for mapping, monitoring, and inspection purposes across various sectors. Adani's decision to engage with drone technology underlining the focus on potential of the technology to improve operational efficiency.

The importance of this order lies in its endorsement of drones for a wide range of applications within Adani Group’s extensive operations, which encompass energy, infrastructure, logistics, resources, and agribusiness, said the company letter to exchanges.  

According to Prateek Srivastava, Founder and Managing Director of DroneAcharya, the adoption of drones by a prominent player like Adani signifies a leap forward in technological advancement. 

“Drones offer multifaceted benefits including volume estimation, asset inspection, hotspot detection, crop health monitoring, surveillance, encroachment detection, and customised project-related requirements,” said Srivastava. 

With this partnership with Adani, DroneAcharya aims to contribute to the widespread adoption of drone technology across various sectors driving operational efficiency and achieving strategic objectives within large-scale enterprises.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

