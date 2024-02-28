Advertisement

Strategic partnership: EaseMyTrip has inked a strategic partnership with Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd, a SaaS fin-tech player, on February 28 to provide spend management products and solutions to corporates, and deliver integrated travel and expense management solutions, according to a regulatory filing.



As part of this deal, EaseMyTrip’s corporate clients will gain access to Zaggle’s EMS platform that provides end-to-end travel and expense management solutions, inclusive booking flights, hotels, and other travel arrangements to manage the expense process incurred during the trip, it said.



By integrating travel booking functionality with expense reporting capabilities, the partnership offers streamlined workflow, ensures compliance with corporate policies, and provides real-time visibility into travel expenditure, it added.

Corporate Travel

This vertical of travelling is driving the adoption of expense management solutions and EMS in turn, enabling companies to manage travel expenses effectively, optimise travel programs, and improve their bottom line.



As per industry estimates the total expenditure made by domestic travellers will hit $410 billion by 2030, making India the fourth largest global spender. This is a massive 173 per cent rise compared to pre-Covid 19 period of 2019.



Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, said, “By integrating travel booking with expense reporting, we offer a streamlined workflow, policy compliance, and real-time visibility into travel expenditure to our corporate clients."



Avinash Godkhindi, MD & CEO of Zaggle, said, "Combining our expertise in payment technology with EaseMyTrip's extensive network on travel, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”