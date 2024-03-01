Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 11:04 IST

Eicher Motors February sales rise 6%, shares gain

Eicher Motors, the maker of Royal Enfield motorcycles, said that sales of its models with capacity up to 350 cc rose 2 per cent annually to 66,157 units.

Business Desk
Royal Enfield
Royal Enfield | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Eicher Motors sales: Eicher Motors shares rose as much as 1.45 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 3,848 after its sales in February rose 6 per cent to 75,935 units as against 71,544 units during the same month last year.

Eicher Motors, the maker of Royal Enfield motorcycles, said that sales of its models with capacity up to 350 cc rose 2 per cent annually to 66,157 units. Sales of models with engine capacity exceeding 350 cc rose 45 per cent to 9,778 units compared with 6,734 units in February last year.

Advertisement

Its exports rose 13 per cent to 8,013 units versus 7,108 units in same period last year.

So far this financial year, sales of models with engine capacity up to 350 cc advanced 11 per cent to 7,45,724 units as against 6,73,582 units during the same period last year.

Advertisement

Models with engine capacity exceeding 350 cc rose 3 per cent to 91,457 units and its total sales advanced 10 per cent to 8,37,181 units.

Its exports, however, declined 22 per cent to 68,430 April 2023 to February 2024.

Advertisement

As of 11:00 am, Eicher Motors shares traded 1.35 per cent higher at Rs 3,844 in line with the Sensex which was up nearly 1 per cent.
 

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 11:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

3 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

3 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

3 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

3 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

11 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

12 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

21 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Deutsche Bank to slap liquidation suit against Shimao

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Chhattisgarh Board uses chopper to deliver question paper in remote area

    Education7 minutes ago

  3. 'He has all credentials to get to where MS Dhoni reached': Anil Kumble

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  4. Google to remove Matrimony.com, 9 other apps for not paying service fee

    Tech 8 minutes ago

  5. Thailand expects 150 million passengers annually at Suvarnabhumi Airport

    Business News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo