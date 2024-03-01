Advertisement

Eicher Motors sales: Eicher Motors shares rose as much as 1.45 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 3,848 after its sales in February rose 6 per cent to 75,935 units as against 71,544 units during the same month last year.

Eicher Motors, the maker of Royal Enfield motorcycles, said that sales of its models with capacity up to 350 cc rose 2 per cent annually to 66,157 units. Sales of models with engine capacity exceeding 350 cc rose 45 per cent to 9,778 units compared with 6,734 units in February last year.

Its exports rose 13 per cent to 8,013 units versus 7,108 units in same period last year.

So far this financial year, sales of models with engine capacity up to 350 cc advanced 11 per cent to 7,45,724 units as against 6,73,582 units during the same period last year.

Models with engine capacity exceeding 350 cc rose 3 per cent to 91,457 units and its total sales advanced 10 per cent to 8,37,181 units.

Its exports, however, declined 22 per cent to 68,430 April 2023 to February 2024.

As of 11:00 am, Eicher Motors shares traded 1.35 per cent higher at Rs 3,844 in line with the Sensex which was up nearly 1 per cent.

