English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 18:02 IST

Elliott plans around $880 mln bid for UK's Currys

Elliott Advisors has announced its planning to acquire UK based electrical retailer Currys

Business Desk
Elliott plans around $880 mln bid for UK's Currys
Elliott plans around $880 mln bid for UK's Currys | Image:Elliott
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Acquisition plans: Investment management firm Elliott Advisors has announced its planning to acquire Currys, the UK based electrical retailer, for $881.9 million, according to a Sky News report.

It was unclear whether Elliott had made a formal proposal to the Currys board, the report added

Advertisement

Last month, Currys forecast full-year profit ahead of market expectations after stable gross margins and cost savings offset a fall in underlying sales over the Christmas trading period.

Currys employs more than 15,000 people in the UK, trading from close to 300 stores.

Advertisement

In 2021, the company rebranded under its current name, having absorbed shops operating under brands including PC World, Dixons and Carphone Warehouse.

Elliot Advisors declined to comment on the Sky News report, while Currys did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Advertisement

Last year, the US-based Elliott also offered bids for fashion chain Reis and cosmetics retailer The Body Shop, which did not go through.

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 18:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

an hour ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

an hour ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

2 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

2 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

2 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

2 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

2 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar drinks tea in Kashmir

Tendulkar in Kashmir

3 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

19 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

19 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

19 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maximise your motor insurance with these add-ons

    Business News22 minutes ago

  2. Weird Desi Combo Of Samosa With Manchurian Making Netizens Go Crazy

    Info22 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali: Rape Section Added Against TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides

    Politics News25 minutes ago

  4. ISRO Successfully Launches INSAT-3DS on GSLV F14 From Sriharikota

    India News29 minutes ago

  5. Suhani Bhatnagar Of Dangal Fame Dies At 19

    Videos32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo