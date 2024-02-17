Updated February 17th, 2024 at 17:04 IST
Elon Musk can seek review of order in SEC subpoena matter: US judge
The SEC is examining whether Musk followed the law when purchasing Twitter
Musk seeks review: Elon Musk can seek the US District Court to review a magistrate judge's order that directs him to testify in the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) investigation of his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, according to a court notice filed on Friday.
Lawyers for Musk said on Thursday in a court filing they planned to seek review of US Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler's order to compel Musk's testimony.
Tentative ruling
The order formalised her tentative ruling from December, in which she sided with the SEC.
The SEC is examining whether Musk followed the law when filing the required paperwork about his purchases of Twitter stock and whether his statements in relation to the deal were misleading.
Musk has fought the SEC's bid to interview him, saying he has done so twice and accusing the regulator of harassment.
(with Reuters inputs)
