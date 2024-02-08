Updated January 10th, 2024 at 15:58 IST
Elon Musk changes X bio to 'Chief Troll Officer'
Business tycoon Elon Musk has once again made it to the headlines and whisked the internet by storm with his social media post.
- Business
- 2 min read
Business tycoon Elon Musk has once again made it to the headlines and whisked the internet by storm. This time it is not because of any business deal but for his X, formerly Twitter bio.
Musk has changed his X bio to 'CTO'. What's big about this? The first thought that comes to everyone's mind after reading CTO must be a familiar acronym used in the corporate world which is Chief Technology Officer.
Well, you all guessed it wrong. Musk mischievously updated his X bio as 'Chief Trolling Officer'. Tesla CEO is known for his quirky posts and witty replies on the microblogging site, X.
This was not the end Musk also changed his location to the fictional empire of 'Trollheim'
Musk announced his new facade as the "(CTO) Chief Troll Officer" on Tuesday.
The post received 25 million views and 85,000 likes on the social media platform. X users couldn't resist from reacting to the billionaire's post. The post was flooded with countless frisky replies.
"Is the (CMO) Chief Meme Officer role available?", a user replied on Musk's post.
"So when will Elon change his location to Memes Street? I think he’s maybe waiting for @googleearth to update their front end," said another user.
A user also expressed his love for Musk and said, "We love you for that".
Musk has over 168 million followers on X.
Published January 10th, 2024 at 13:13 IST
