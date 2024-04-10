×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 17:32 IST

Elon Musk to meet PM Modi during India visit: Report

The billionaire entrepreneur is slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi during the week of April 22.

Reported by: Business Desk
PM Modi with Elon Musk
PM Modi with Elon Musk | Image:X.com
  • 2 min read
Musk to meet Modi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk is scheduled to visit India later this month to hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter. During his visit, Musk is expected to announce the plans regarding investments and the establishment of a new factory in the country.

The billionaire entrepreneur is slated to meet Modi in New Delhi during the week of April 22, where he is expected to make a separate announcement regarding Tesla's plans for India. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the confidential nature of the trip, revealed these details.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the United States in 2023 also met Elon Musk. Following the meeting Musk stated,  "I can say he really wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open, he wants to be supportive of new companies, obviously, but at the same time, make sure it accrues to India's advantage, which is obviously that's the job I'm saying. I am a fan of Modi."

Recently, Tesla has intensified efforts to enter the Indian Electric Vehicle market to encash the updated EV policy that accounts for lower import taxes, exploring a suitable location to establish the company’s first plant in the country. 

Requests for comment from Modi's office and Tesla went unanswered, and it's worth noting that Musk's finalised itinerary for his India trip may still change.

Earlier reports from Reuters have indicated that Tesla officials are likely to explore potential sites for a manufacturing facility in India during this visit. Such an endeavour would entail an estimated investment of approximately $2 billion.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published April 10th, 2024 at 17:32 IST

