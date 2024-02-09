Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 14:48 IST

Embraer, Mahindra ink MoU to acquire C-390 military aircraft

Embraer and Mahindra inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to acquire the C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft

Nitin Waghela
Embraer, Mahindra ink MoU to acquire C-390 military aircraft
Embraer, Mahindra ink MoU to acquire C-390 military aircraft | Image:YouTube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Aerospace acquisition: Embraer Defense & Security, and Mahindra Defence Systems on February 9 inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to acquire the C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft by the Indian Air Force in its upcoming Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) procurement project.

Bosco da Costa Junior, President & CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, said, "India has a diverse and strong defense and aerospace industry and we have chosen Mahindra as our partner to jointly pursue the MTA program” said Bosco da Costa Junior, President & CEO, Embraer Defense & Security. “

"India is a key market for Embraer and we fully support India’s ambitions for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. We see this partnership as a symbol of strengthening relations between Brazil and India and a way to foster Global South cooperation,” she said.

Embraer and Mahindra will engage with the Indian Air Force to identify the next steps of the MTA program, as well as contact the local aerospace industry in the nation to start developing the industrialisation plan for the project.

Vinod Sahay, President Aerospace & Defence Sector and Member of Group Executive Board of Mahindra, said, “The C-390 Millennium is the most advanced military airlifter in the market, and we believe that this partnership will not only bolster the operational prowess of the Indian Air Force, but also provide an efficient industrialization solution that aligns seamlessly with the objectives of Make in India.”

The MoU was signed by Embraer Defense & Security and Mahindra Defence Systems, a fully-owned subsidiary of Mahindra, with a focus on armored transport and security-related products.

Tactical transport aircraft 

The C-390 Millennium multi-mission tactical transport aircraft offers unmatched mobility, combining high productivity and operating flexibility with low operating costs, which is an unbeatable combination.

Since entering operation with the Brazilian Air Force in 2019 and most recently with the Portuguese Air Force in 2023, the C-390 has proven its capacity, reliability, and performance.

The current fleet of aircraft in operation has accumulated more than 11500 flight hours, with operational availability of around 80 per cent and mission completion rates above 99 per cent.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 14:47 IST

