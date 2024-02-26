Advertisement

Telecom collaboration: Swedish telecommunications multinational Ericsson has successfully deployed 1 lakh Massive MIMO 5G radios for Bharti Airtel across 12 cities, the company said on Monday.

MIMO, which stands for multiple-input, multiple-output is a radio antenna technology deploying multiple antennas at the transmitter as well as receiver end, and enhances the quality, throughput, and capacity of the radio link.

Ericsson achieved the feat in 500 days, with Airtel deploying the energy-efficient Ericsson Radio System for its 65 million 5G customers.

Nunzio Mirtillo, Ericsson Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania & India said, "The successful deployment of 100,000 Ericsson 5G radios demonstrates our shared commitment to innovation, speed, and service quality. We remain dedicated to supporting Airtel in delivering a superior 5G experience to customers across India.”

The Ericsson Radio System products and solutions are part of Ericsson’s 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and MINI-LINK (microwave) mobile transport portfolios.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said, “Ericsson is a long-standing partner of Airtel and we are happy to partner them in achieving this milestone of deploying 100,000 5G radios across 12 Airtel circles. We have over 65 million customers on our network who are now enjoying blazing fast unlimited 5G data at no additional cost.”

The two telecom companies in October 2023 had announced the successful testing of Ericsson’s pre-commercial Reduced Capability (RedCap) software on Airtel 5G network.

The testing on 5G TDD network was carried out in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, representing the first implementation and validation of RedCap in India.

Airtel has plans to provide 5G services across India by March 2024. The two firms have partnered over a period of 25 years for innovation, 5G deployment and connectivity.



Last week, Vodafone Idea had partnered with Mavenir for O-RAN, with the deployment marking the first Radio Access Network Connect for connecting individual devices to a network through radio waves.

