Updated March 5th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are down

Users attempting to log back in are faced with an error message stating that their login has expired

Reported by: Business Desk
Social media outage: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are reportedly experiencing an outage that is causing users to be automatically logged out. Users attempting to log back in are faced with an error message stating that their login has expired, even if their credentials are correct. The outage is not related to a security issue, and users are advised not to change their passwords. The platforms are working to resolve the disruption, and updates on the situation can be checked on official status pages or reliable news sources.

The Meta has not released any official statement on this. Just a few minutes after the outage, users took to social media and talked about the outage. The outage was reportedly at 8.45 pm. 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

