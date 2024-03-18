×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

FLY91 launches commercial operations with inaugural Bengaluru flight

The regional airline introduced a special fare of Rs 1,991 (inclusive of all charges), applicable to all flights across FLY91 sectors.

Reported by: Business Desk
DGCA grants Air Operator's Certificate to New Airline Fly91
DGCA grants Air Operator's Certificate to New Airline Fly91 | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

FLY91 takes off: FLY91, the latest entrant into India's aviation sector, embarked on its commercial journey on Monday, marking its inaugural flight from Goa to Bengaluru. The airline's maiden flight departed from Goa's Manohar International Airport at 07:55 am, bound for Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Additionally, FLY91 initiated its first flight to Sindhudurg from Bengaluru on the same day.

In a bid to celebrate its launch, the regional airline introduced a special fare of Rs 1,991 (inclusive of all charges), applicable to all flights across FLY91 sectors. Manoj Chacko, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FLY91, stressed on the significance of the commencement of commercial operations, stating that it symbolises the airline's commitment to connecting India in an unprecedented manner.

Advertisement

Initially, FLY91 is offering flights between Goa, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Sindhudurg, with plans to expand operations to Agatti, Jalgaon, and Pune in April. The airline's flight schedule includes services between Goa and Bengaluru on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays, as well as a similar frequency of flights between Bengaluru and Sindhudurg. Additionally, FLY91 will operate flights between Goa and Hyderabad, and between Sindhudurg and Hyderabad twice a week.

Currently, FLY91 has two ATR 72-600 aircraft, with four more expected to join its fleet in the coming months. This steady increase in aircraft availability aims to bolster the airline's pan-India presence, focusing on five key zones across the country.

Advertisement

Moreover, FLY91 has secured its initial routes under the government's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN. These routes encompass destinations such as Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nanded in Maharashtra, and Agatti in Lakshadweep, alongside prominent business and leisure hubs like Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad, and Pune.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Volkswagen Scout

Volkswagen Scout 2024

a few seconds ago
What Is Pica Disorder?

What Is Pica Disorder?

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

2 minutes ago
Saindhav

Venky Mama's Cryptic Post

5 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

5 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya on Rohit

5 minutes ago
Bouche's Reaction On 'Why MI Decided Rohit Sharma Should Not Captain MI'

Hardik Pandya MI captain

5 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton

Kim Faces Backlash

8 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE:

8 minutes ago
Realty goes green

Green realty spike

11 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Actresses At LFW

11 minutes ago
Forex news

EM currencies decline

11 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex inch up

13 minutes ago
Arundhathi Nair

Arundhathi On Ventilator

13 minutes ago
Kim Sae Ron new look

Kim Sae Ron's new look

13 minutes ago
ms dhoni talks about his ipl experience

Mustafizur Rahman injured

14 minutes ago
Eid songs

Eid Songs

15 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

17 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Afghanistan: Reports

    World8 hours ago

  2. Bhopal Power Cut: Check Areas to be Affected and Timings

    India News8 hours ago

  3. RCB beat DC to win WPL 2024

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Mumbai Police Find Sexual Assault Case Against Sajjan Jindal False

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'It's Ee Sala Cup Naamdu not Namde': Mandhana re-writes history for RCB

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo