FLY91 takes off: FLY91, the latest entrant into India's aviation sector, embarked on its commercial journey on Monday, marking its inaugural flight from Goa to Bengaluru. The airline's maiden flight departed from Goa's Manohar International Airport at 07:55 am, bound for Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Additionally, FLY91 initiated its first flight to Sindhudurg from Bengaluru on the same day.

In a bid to celebrate its launch, the regional airline introduced a special fare of Rs 1,991 (inclusive of all charges), applicable to all flights across FLY91 sectors. Manoj Chacko, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FLY91, stressed on the significance of the commencement of commercial operations, stating that it symbolises the airline's commitment to connecting India in an unprecedented manner.

Initially, FLY91 is offering flights between Goa, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Sindhudurg, with plans to expand operations to Agatti, Jalgaon, and Pune in April. The airline's flight schedule includes services between Goa and Bengaluru on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays, as well as a similar frequency of flights between Bengaluru and Sindhudurg. Additionally, FLY91 will operate flights between Goa and Hyderabad, and between Sindhudurg and Hyderabad twice a week.

Currently, FLY91 has two ATR 72-600 aircraft, with four more expected to join its fleet in the coming months. This steady increase in aircraft availability aims to bolster the airline's pan-India presence, focusing on five key zones across the country.

Moreover, FLY91 has secured its initial routes under the government's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN. These routes encompass destinations such as Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nanded in Maharashtra, and Agatti in Lakshadweep, alongside prominent business and leisure hubs like Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad, and Pune.

(With PTI inputs)

