Updated March 17th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

FLY91 to have 350 employees as first-year operations start on March 18

FLY91 will offer weekly flights between Goa's Manohar International Airport and Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra.

Reported by: Business Desk
DGCA grants Air Operator's Certificate to New Airline Fly91
DGCA grants Air Operator's Certificate to New Airline Fly91 | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ready to fly: Regional airline FLY91 is set to start its commercial flights on March 18, aiming to achieve a staff strength of around 350 by the end of its first year of operations and break even within two years, as per a senior executive.

Based in Goa, FLY91 currently operates with two ATR 72-600 planes and plans to expand its fleet by adding four more aircraft in the first year. Managing Director and CEO Manoj Chacko highlighted the airline's access to Viability Gap Funding (VGF) under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN, negating the immediate need for fundraising.

Chacko expressed confidence in the airline's profitability, targeting a break-even period of 18-24 months while prioritising the establishment of a sustainable and scalable business model.

Initially, FLY91 will offer weekly flights between Goa's Manohar International Airport and Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra. Subsequent routes will connect Agatti, Pune, Jalgaon, and Nanded, with services to Agatti set to start in April.

The airline, presently employing approximately 200 staff, anticipates increasing its workforce to around 350-360 by the end of its inaugural year, considering the expansion of routes and fleet.

Chacko shared insights from the airline's comprehensive study of 24 airlines, analysing both successful and failed carriers to glean valuable lessons. By emulating successful practices and avoiding pitfalls encountered by failed ventures, FLY91 aims to chart a successful course in the aviation industry.

FLY91 received its air operator permit from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on March 6. 

(With PTI inputs)

Published March 17th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

