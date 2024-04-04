Updated April 4th, 2024 at 16:33 IST
Forbes World's Billionaires List 2024: First-time Billionaires in India
Check out some of the new entrants from India into Forbes World's Billionaires List 2024.
Forbes' prestigious World's Billionaires List for 2024 has unveiled several new names from India, showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit and economic growth in the country. Let's take a closer look at some of the first-time billionaires who have made their mark:
Renuka Jagtiani, Landmark Group
Net Worth: $4.8 billion
Position: Chairwoman & CEO
Company: Landmark Group
Renuka Jagtiani leads the multinational consumer conglomerate Landmark Group, based in Dubai. With over two decades of experience, she has played a pivotal role in the company's strategic expansion across new markets, overseeing a workforce of more than 50,000 employees.
Kabir Mulchandani, FIVE Holdings
Net Worth: $2 billion
Position: Founder & Chairman
Company: FIVE Holdings
Kabir Mulchandani is the visionary behind Dubai-based real estate firm FIVE Holdings, renowned for its luxury party hotels and resorts. Despite facing challenges, Mulchandani's resilience and strategic vision have propelled FIVE Holdings into a position of prominence in the Middle East and beyond.
Ajay Jaisinghani & Ramesh Jaisinghani, Polycab
Net Worth (Ajay Jaisinghani): $1.6 billion
Net Worth (Ramesh Jaisinghani): $1.6 billion
Position (Ajay Jaisinghani): Whole-Time Director
Position (Ramesh Jaisinghani): Former Whole-Time Director
Company: Polycab
Brothers Ajay Jaisinghani and Ramesh Jaisinghani have garnered their wealth through their stake in Polycab India, a leading manufacturer of electrical wires and cables. The company's expansion into various product lines and its public listing in 2019 have contributed to their impressive net worth.
Onkar Kanwar, Apollo Tyres
Net Worth: $1.5 billion
Position: Chairman
Company: Apollo Tyres
Onkar Kanwar's leadership at Apollo Tyres has solidified its position as a prominent player in the automotive industry. With a diverse portfolio catering to cars, trucks, and farm vehicles, Apollo Tyres continues to thrive under Kanwar's stewardship.
Anil Gupta, KEI Industries
Net Worth: $1.4 billion
Position: Chairman & Managing Director
Company: KEI Industries
Anil Gupta heads Delhi-based power cables manufacturer KEI Industries, which has earned a reputation for its high-quality products and global exports. Gupta's strategic direction has propelled KEI Industries to international recognition.
Ramesh Kunhikannan, Kaynes Technology
Net Worth: $1.2 billion
Position: Founder & MD
Company: Kaynes Technology
Ramesh Kunhikannan's entrepreneurial journey with Kaynes Technology showcases the potential of India's electronics manufacturing sector. With a focus on innovation and quality, Kaynes Technology has emerged as a key player in supplying electronic components to global industries.
The inclusion of these individuals on the Forbes World's Billionaires List 2024 highlights their significant contributions to India's economic landscape and serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs nationwide.
