Updated March 5th, 2024

FSSAI verifies McDonald’s India uses 100% real cheese amid 'fake cheese' row

The shares of Westlife shot up 7.25% to an intraday high of Rs 789.45 apiece on the NSE after the company issued a clarification.

McDonald's 'fake cheese' row: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has confirmed that McDonald’s India uses 100 per cent real cheese in its offerings, according to an exchange filing by Westlife Foodworld, the company that operates a chain of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India. This comes amid the allegation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Maharashtra that McDonald's uses cheese alternatives instead of real cheese in its products. 

Cheese alternatives, or cheese analogues, are designed to replicate the taste, texture, and functionality of traditional dairy cheese. This clean chit from the FSSAI comes as a relief to Westlife Foodworld, whose shares fell significantly after the allegation erupted. The shares of Westlife shot up 7.25 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 789.45 apiece on the NSE after the company issued a clarification.

According to FSSAI, McDonald’s India's products contain real cheese without any cheese analogues or substitutes, as explicitly stated in their verification report.

Saurabh Kalra, Managing Director of McDonald's India (W&S), expressed confidence in the brand's commitment to food quality. "The clean chit we have received from FSSAI, the apex food safety standards regulator of India, affirms that our products contain 100 per cent real cheese, sourced from globally renowned suppliers. Since the inception of our operations in 1996, we have maintained a steadfast commitment to the highest levels of food quality," he stated.

The controversy led to demands for a nationwide ban on McDonald's operations by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). In response, McDonald's India (W&S) clarified that it only uses genuine, high-quality cheese in its products.

Published March 5th, 2024

