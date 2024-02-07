Advertisement

Job Opportunities: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday distributed offer letters to 2,500 youths who were recruited by various garment manufacturing companies.

In a function held at Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, the Soren said that more than 50,000 people have been provided jobs in the private sector after implementing the law of 75 per cent reservation for the locals in private sector jobs.

Providing employment

Congratulating the youths for receiving offer letters, he said that the government is under tremendous pressure to provide jobs.

"The bank mergers have led to a decline in jobs, while many public-sector units (PSUs) have also been privatised," the CM said.

Soren claimed that all the schemes introduced by the present state government have been made according to the abilities and capabilities of Adivasi and Moolvasi.

(with PTI inputs)