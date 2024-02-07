Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 20:26 IST
Garment manufacturing sector creates 2,500 new jobs in Jharkhand
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said more than 50,000 people have been provided jobs in the private sector
Job Opportunities: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday distributed offer letters to 2,500 youths who were recruited by various garment manufacturing companies.
In a function held at Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, the Soren said that more than 50,000 people have been provided jobs in the private sector after implementing the law of 75 per cent reservation for the locals in private sector jobs.
Providing employment
Congratulating the youths for receiving offer letters, he said that the government is under tremendous pressure to provide jobs.
"The bank mergers have led to a decline in jobs, while many public-sector units (PSUs) have also been privatised," the CM said.
Soren claimed that all the schemes introduced by the present state government have been made according to the abilities and capabilities of Adivasi and Moolvasi.
(with PTI inputs)
