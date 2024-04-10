×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

Garuda Aerospace secures order from ISRO for advanced quadcopter drones

During the Covid-19 lockdown in 2021, ISRO availed the services of Garuda Aerospace for sanitising its premises utilising drones

Drones banned in Tamil Nadu's Trichy
These state-of-the-art quadcopter drones are equipped with Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence capabilities | Image: Unsplash
Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace announced on Wednesday that it has clinched its maiden contract from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the supply of cutting-edge quadcopter drones.

These state-of-the-art quadcopter drones, equipped with Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence capabilities, are set to revolutionise operations within ISRO, enhancing efficiency across various endeavours of the prestigious Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

During the Covid-19 lockdown in 2021, ISRO availed the services of Garuda Aerospace for sanitising its premises utilising drones, reflecting the trust and reliability established by the city-based drone manufacturer.

Expressing elation at securing this landmark contract, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, stressed on the significance of this achievement. "Receiving an order from the esteemed Indian Space Research Organisation marks a monumental achievement for us. It showcases our dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence," stated Jayaprakash.

Furthermore, Jayaprakash highlighted the pivotal role envisaged for drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in the space sector, underscoring the strategic partnership between Garuda Aerospace and ISRO as a testament to their industry leadership.

The collaboration between Garuda Aerospace and ISRO not only underlines the credibility of the former but also signifies a significant milestone in solidifying their position as frontrunners in the aerospace industry.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

