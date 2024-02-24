Updated February 24th, 2024 at 16:04 IST
Gautam Adani meets Uber CEO, hints at future collaborations
Adani described his chat with Khosrowshahi as "absolutely captivating." He praised the Uber CEO's commitment to expanding Uber's presence in India.
Adani Group Uber collaboration: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani recently met with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi during the latter's visit to India, sparking speculation about potential future collaborations between the Adani Group and Uber. Both Adani and Khosrowshahi expressed their admiration for India's growth story and discussed their shared vision for the country's future.
Taking to social media platform X, Adani described his chat with Khosrowshahi as "absolutely captivating." He praised the Uber CEO's commitment to expanding Uber's presence in India, particularly his focus on uplifting Indian drivers and their dignity. Adani hinted at future collaborations with Uber, indicating a positive outlook for potential partnerships between the two entities.
Khosrowshahi also shared his enthusiasm for the meeting, describing it as "absolutely terrific." He highlighted Uber's dedication to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) in India, aligning with the country's growing green and renewable energy sector. The Uber CEO expressed his eagerness to take the partnership with the Adani Group to the next level, suggesting that collaboration between the two companies could be on the horizon.
The Adani Group has already committed a substantial investment of approximately $100 billion over the next decade to bolster India's green energy transition, aiming to achieve 10 GW of solar manufacturing capacity by 2027.
While specifics of the potential collaborations were not disclosed, Adani's enthusiastic endorsement and Khosrowshahi's emphasis on expanding Uber's footprint in India suggest that both parties are exploring avenues for partnership. This meeting marks a significant development in the evolving landscape of Indian business and technology, with the Adani Group potentially venturing into the mobility sector with Uber.
As discussions progress, stakeholders and industry watchers will be keen to see how this collaboration unfolds and the potential impact it could have on India's transportation and green energy sectors.
Published February 24th, 2024 at 16:04 IST
