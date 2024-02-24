Advertisement

Adani Group Uber collaboration: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani recently met with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi during the latter's visit to India, sparking speculation about potential future collaborations between the Adani Group and Uber. Both Adani and Khosrowshahi expressed their admiration for India's growth story and discussed their shared vision for the country's future.

Taking to social media platform X, Adani described his chat with Khosrowshahi as "absolutely captivating." He praised the Uber CEO's commitment to expanding Uber's presence in India, particularly his focus on uplifting Indian drivers and their dignity. Adani hinted at future collaborations with Uber, indicating a positive outlook for potential partnerships between the two entities.



Absolutely captivating chat with @dkhos, CEO of @Uber. His vision for Uber's expansion in India is truly inspiring, especially his commitment to uplifting Indian drivers and their dignity. Excited for future collaborations with Dara and his team! #UberIndia pic.twitter.com/xkHkoNyu5s — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 24, 2024

Khosrowshahi also shared his enthusiasm for the meeting, describing it as "absolutely terrific." He highlighted Uber's dedication to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) in India, aligning with the country's growing green and renewable energy sector. The Uber CEO expressed his eagerness to take the partnership with the Adani Group to the next level, suggesting that collaboration between the two companies could be on the horizon.

An absolutely terrific conversation with @gautam_adani over delicious breakfast about India’s phenomenal growth and rising entrepreneurship. @Uber is committed to scaling up shared mobility and accelerating transition to EVs - looking forward to take our partnership to the next… https://t.co/0g6uSYEWh8 — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) February 24, 2024

The Adani Group has already committed a substantial investment of approximately $100 billion over the next decade to bolster India's green energy transition, aiming to achieve 10 GW of solar manufacturing capacity by 2027.

While specifics of the potential collaborations were not disclosed, Adani's enthusiastic endorsement and Khosrowshahi's emphasis on expanding Uber's footprint in India suggest that both parties are exploring avenues for partnership. This meeting marks a significant development in the evolving landscape of Indian business and technology, with the Adani Group potentially venturing into the mobility sector with Uber.

As discussions progress, stakeholders and industry watchers will be keen to see how this collaboration unfolds and the potential impact it could have on India's transportation and green energy sectors.