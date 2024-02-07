English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 18:56 IST

Glenmark Life Sciences posts 13% rise in Q3 profits

Shares of the company closed 0.78 per cent lower at Rs 792.10 ahead of the results on Tuesday, January 23.

Business Desk
Medicines
Medicines | Image:Pexels
  • 2 min read
Glenmark Life Sciences reported a 13 per cent jump in profits at Rs 118.8 crore in its December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 105 crore in the year-ago period (Q3FY23).

The revenue from operations of the company was Rs 572 crore, up 5.9 per cent from 540 crore in the same period last year.

The robust performance was reported on the back of its core active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business.

The Mumbai-based company, which is in the process of being acquired by detergent maker Nirma, saw the revenue from its API business surge 6.4 per cent to Rs 511 crore, holding the biggest chunk of the pie in revenue share.

“Our Q3 FY24 numbers reflect our commitment to quality growth, with revenue from operations rising by 5.9%. This was fuelled by the robust performance of the US, LATAM, RoW and India (ex-GPL) markets. Our external business continued its upward trajectory, balancing the subdued performance of the GPL (Glenmark Pharma) business,” Dr. Yasir Rawjee, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company said. 

APIs are chemical compounds that are crucial in nature and are used in drugs to help produce desired health effects. Glenmark Life Sciences has over 130 APIs in its portfolio across key therapy areas such as cardiovascular, oncology and anti-infectives and operates in the US, Europe, Latin America and India.

The company has a diversified portfolio of 146 molecules and supplies its products to customers in India, Europe, North America, Latin America, Japan and the rest of the world (ROW). Its manufacturing facilities are located in four locations, namely Ankleshwar, Dahej, Mohol and Kurkumbh with a total installed capacity of 1198 KL. 

In 2023, Glenmark Pharma agreed to sell a 75 per cent stake in its life sciences unit, which was spun off in 2019 to focus on the API business.

This would enable to pay off Rs 4600 crore debt to Nirma, holding only a 7.84 per cent stake in the unit.

The company’s customers include Aurobindo Pharma and Torrent Pharmaceuticals. 

Notably, the revenue from its contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) unit rose 27.2 per cent.

"Looking ahead, a strong orderbook for external business, coupled with improved visibility of CDMO business gives me confidence of delivering steady growth in FY24 and in the coming years," Rawjee said.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 18:56 IST

