Pipe manufacturing company Global Seamless Tubes & Pipes has announced an investment of $ 35 million for establishing its first US production facility in northwest Louisiana, generating hundreds of jobs in the region.

The Howrah-based company exports its products to industry customers in over 10 countries globally.

Its facility in Louisiana will incorporate advanced machinery which integrates both hot-finishing and cold-drawn manufacturing processes in the same unit, placing it in a better position to meet the rising demand, developing a supply chain for North American customers in engineering, oil and gas and power generation sectors, the company stated.

Global Seamless Tubes & Pipes said it expects to create 135 direct new jobs in DeSoto Parish.

Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project to produce 251 indirect new roles totalling 386 potential new jobs in the Northwest Region.

“As a natural gas hub and a key player in the international energy supply chain, Louisiana is a natural choice for our second production facility, our first in the Western Hemisphere,” Global Seamless President A.R. Biswas said.

Global Seamless is dedicated to providing our customers with high-quality services and products, and this new plant will allow us to better serve those customers with a local supply chain, it added.



The company is an exporter and manufacturer which is in the forefront of these operations in carbon, alloy and stainless steel cold-drawn and hot-finish seamless tubes and pipes.

“LED is dedicated to bringing jobs and economic opportunities to each and every corner of our state,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said.

“This investment will promote growth in our rural communities while providing support to Louisiana’s oil and gas industry. I thank Global Seamless for investing in Louisiana and our skilled manufacturing workforce, and for recognising the competitive advantages our state offers to expanding businesses.” DeSoto Parish Police Jury Parish Administrator Michael Norton said.



The project will breathe new life into what was once a flourishing manufacturing unit in Mansfield, providing residents with further career prospects.

"We look forward to this project and the possibilities it will provide for the community and the good people with Global Seamless Tubes & Pipes.”



Engineering and design of the facility, which previously belonged to Hensley Industries, is presently in progress with the construction and installation of the first production line anticipated to continue shortly after.



Commercial operations will begin by the end of the year, as outlined by the company’s estimates.

According to Mansfield Mayor Thomas Jones, Jr., “This venture will spark our local economy and bring needed quality jobs to this community. We will definitely embrace our new business owners and work with them to make this a smooth transition.”



(With Reuters Inputs)