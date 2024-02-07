Advertisement

The GMR School of Aviation was inaugurated today in collaboration with European aerospace giant Airbus.

Launched under the GMR Aero Technic, the MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Ltd. (GACAEL), the school was launched by Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia at Wings India 2024.

Notably, Scindia also laid the foundation stone of the school in 2021.

Certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the school will offer an integrated 4-year Aircraft Maintenance Engineering program along with type training.

The facility is strategically located within the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

As part of the collaboration, Airbus will provide necessary courseware in the form of technical handbooks, examination database and access to the Airbus Competence Training (ACT) for the Academy media package.

Airbus will also qualify GMR instructors along with assessment of the training centre, as per a statement.

GMR said the school is India’s ﬁrst of its kind institution to offer a combined B1.1 and B2 Aircraft Maintenance Engineering licensing program, alongside Aircraft Speciﬁc Type Training Courses and Ancillary Courses like Aircraft structures and Aircraft composite

courses.

Ashok Gopinath, President and Accountable Manager, GMR Aero Technic said the school will equip students aspiring for a successful career with expertise, making them future ready for the burgeoning aviation industry globally.

“The development of a strong indigenous MRO industry is a major focus of Airbus as part of the broader Airbus’ ambition to grow a comprehensive and efﬁcient aviation ecosystem in India. This partnership with GMR will generate a strong pipeline of qualiﬁed maintenance experts in the country to boost the MRO industry and further support our airline partners,” Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia said.

Airbus will continue to invest in human capital development in the country along with partners such as GMR, he added.

Students who have passed with 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics are eligible to enroll in the courses. The selection process for admission will be determined by an entrance examination and students need to score a minimum of 65 per cent. Students joining the EASA program will also have the opportunity to complete two years of academic training in the campus and two years on job training in GMR Aero Technic.

Rigorous training and examination at the school will prepare the Aircraft Maintenance Engineers for certiﬁcation processes and regulatory compliance, the company stated.