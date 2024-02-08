Advertisement

Pick a side: As hybrid work is still offered by BigTechs, startups and the like, some leaders feel it is a convenient compromise and not feasible in the long run.

A research paper from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) stated that an 18 per cent decline in productivity was observed among employees assigned the work-from-home option.

Advertisement

On one side

A company should be either fully in-office or full remote, since hybrid working creates an imbalance, according to Krish Ramineni, CEO at Fireflies.ai.

Advertisement

“While hybrid is a convenient compromise between large companies and their employees, we believe it's not the best in the long run. A company should be 100 per cent remote or 100 per cent in-person. When some are in the office, and some are remote, it creates an imbalance. And that is why we don't do hybrid at Fireflies,” he said.

There has been a 50 per cent year-over-year decrease in remote roles advertised on the platform in the US, and a 21.5 per cent drop in the UK.

Advertisement

Fireflies.AI, Ramineni said, has always been remote from day one, though there have been issues with some hires like moonlighting and doing the bare minimum.

Hiring self-starters and setting expectations along with support for tools is important for such a model, he added.

Advertisement

Drawbacks of the model

Bengaluru-based product solutions company Cientra said young talent is preferring hybrid and remote arrangements, but this is also leading to poor employee morale.

Advertisement

Anil Kempanna, CEO of the company said, “Gen Z employees prefer WFH option as they are willing to finish their day's assigned work in a couple of hours rather than the regular 8-hour schedule. However, it is difficult to maintain team spirit when employees are working at home on their own,”

No option for some

But there are some roles where employees cannot work from home, like frontline workers, delivery partners and those handling warehousing, construction and departmental stores.

Sanjeev Bhandari, Founder and CEO of AirBrick Infra said office environment fosters creativity, teamwork, and a shared sense of purpose.

Advertisement

The company, which offers interior designing services for offices, said the significance of the physical workplace is in cultivating a strong company culture, mentorship opportunities, and spontaneous idea exchange.

The Western Way

Siddharth Shah, who works in urban planning in Chicago, said he attends office 4 times a week because his client does.

While he said work-from-home arrangements give more flexibility to those living alone to get stuff done, “there should be some sort of office collaboration few times a week to keep in touch with colleagues.”

Advertisement

He added that initiatives like lunches and get-togethers can incentivise collaboration.

These arrangements also differ among geographies. Felix Kim, co-Founder and CEO of Redrob said they have embraced a more remote-friendly environment in the US while their South Korean offices trend towards a traditional work-from-office model.

Advertisement

“India represents an intriguing middle ground, influenced by both perspectives. The duality we observe there, I believe, is primarily due to many homes not being conducive to quiet, focused work,” he added.

Nikhil Roy, who works at a software development firm for the hospitality sector in Amsterdam, said work from home can feel isolating, but has “far more advantages.”

Advertisement

“You don’t have so much distraction compared to what you had in office. This is a Western perspective that I have, because you can get work done in a small amount of time. It’s also based on mutual respect - they expect you to come up with that much productivity. I miss going to the office on some days, but it far outweighs the advantages.”

Roy goes to a co-working space each week to collaborate with colleagues.