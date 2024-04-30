Advertisement

Go First crisis: Following a court order permitting aircraft lessors to reclaim their planes, lenders to Go First are set to convene this week to deliberate on the fate of the beleaguered airline. Sources close to Go First's creditors reveal that options on the table include liquidation, given the bleak outlook post-court ruling.

According to two bankers familiar with the matter, who preferred to remain anonymous due to confidentiality constraints, the airline's financial prospects have been severely diminished by the recent court decision. "There is no value left in the airline after the court order and chances of revival seem very grim," one of the bankers remarked.

Requests for comment from Go First's resolution professional went unanswered at the time of reporting.

The airline finds itself indebted to the tune of Rs 6,521 crore, owed to creditors such as Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, and Deutsche Bank.

Both creditors and Go First's Committee of Creditors (CoC) convened on Monday, with another meeting slated for Thursday to deliberate on the airline's future course of action.

While Go First has received bids from two parties as part of the formal bankruptcy process, concerns linger regarding the adequacy of the offers. The bids, one from a consortium including SpiceJet's managing director Ajay Singh and Busy Bee Airways, and the other from Sharjah-based Sky One, may face rejection by lenders due to perceived shortcomings in the proposed sums.

Despite the setback posed by aircraft deregistration, Sky One remains resolute in its commitment to India's aviation sector. Jaideep Mirchandani, Chairman of Sky One, affirmed that the company's bid remains steadfast, asserting their capacity as experienced lessors to revive the airline.

Meanwhile, Ajay Singh and Nishant Pitti, the majority shareholder of Busy Bee Airways, have yet to respond to inquiries seeking comment on their bid.

With lenders possibly opting to spurn existing bids in pursuit of higher offers, negotiations hinge on the inclusion of additional collateral, such as a piece of land pledged by Go First's promoters.

While liquidation appears to be a looming possibility, the decision will ultimately be subject to a vote by the committee, triggered by the rejection of existing bids or withdrawal by the applicants, as outlined by banking sources.

(With Reuters inputs)

