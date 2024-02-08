Go First | Image: Go First

Acquistion bid: The lenders of domestic-passenger carrier Go First have set January 31 as the deadline for financial bids to acquire the airline, two banking sources said on Sunday.

The Mumbai-headquartered airlines filed for bankruptcy protection in May, but lenders have more recently been considering liquidating the airline after failing to secure new investors.

"Banks have decided to give the resolution process another go and allow those suitors who have shown prior interest a chance to submit a concrete bid," said a banker with a state-run bank that has exposure to Go First.

Another domestic carrier SpiceJet said last month that it was considering an offer for Go First after conducting due diligence.

Sharjah, UAE-based Sky One, Africa-focused Safrik Investments and US-based NS Aviation have also shown interest in Go First, the two sources said.

The second banker said the Committee of Creditors could also consider extending the month-end deadline at the request of a potential suitor.

Go First's bankruptcy filing lists Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank and Deutsche Bank among creditors to which the carrier owes a total of 65.21 billion rupees.

With Reuters Inputs