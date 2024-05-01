Advertisement

The sprawling Godrej empire, which has been a cornerstone of Indian business for over a century, is undergoing a major restructuring. The split, which was formalised late Tuesday, divides the conglomerate into two distinct entities, each to be led by different branches of the Godrej family.

Under the terms of the agreement, the 127-year-old group will be divided into two factions - one helmed by Adi Godrej and his brother Nadir, and the other by their cousins Jamshyd and Smita. While both factions will continue to utilise the renowned Godrej brand name, they have also entered into a six-year non-compete agreement, which prohibits them from encroaching into each other's domains.

The split is primarily being executed through the transfer of shares rather than value. As part of the arrangement, Adi and Nadir Godrej will divest their stakes in Godrej & Boyce to their cousins, while Jamshyd Godrej and his family will transfer interests in Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) and Godrej Properties Ltd.

Jamshyd Godrej, a respected figure in the business community, will spearhead Godrej Enterprises, which includes Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co., a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning aerospace, aviation, defence, energy, construction, IT, and software. Meanwhile, his niece Nyrika Holkar will assume the role of executive director.

Notably, real estate assets worth thousands of crores of rupees, predominantly situated in prime Mumbai suburbs, will be retained under Godrej & Boyce (G&B). As per sources, G&B will hold exclusive construction rights over the vast land bank, while Godrej Properties will have the right to market but not construct on these properties.

A centrepiece of this real estate portfolio is a sprawling 3,000-acre parcel of land in Vikhroli, Mumbai, which was acquired by the group's co-founder Pirojsha in the 1940s. The land, estimated to have a development potential exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore, presents both immense opportunities and challenges for the Godrej family.

The restructuring marks the latest chapter in the storied history of the Godrej group, which traces its origins back to the late 19th century. Established by lawyer-turned-entrepreneur Ardeshir Godrej and his brother, the conglomerate has evolved over generations under the stewardship of different family members.

To facilitate the split, members of each branch have resigned from boards of companies associated with the rival factions. Adi and Nadir Godrej stepped down from the Godrej & Boyce board, while Jamshyd Godrej relinquished his positions on the boards of GCPL and Godrej Properties.

(With PTI inputs)


