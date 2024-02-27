Advertisement

Gold prices remained unchanged at Rs 62,950 per 10 grams on Tuesday, as reported by HDFC Securities. However, silver witnessed a decline of Rs 400, settling at Rs 74,200 per kilogram compared to its previous close at Rs 74,600 per kilogram.

Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, noted, "Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading flat at Rs 62,950 per 10 grams, unchanged from the previous close."

On the international front, spot gold at Comex witnessed a slight uptick, trading at $2,034 per ounce, up from $2,031 per ounce in the previous session.

"Globally, gold prices traded within a choppy range on Tuesday amid mixed cues. Pullbacks in the US dollar and Treasury yields provided some support for gold prices. However, expectations of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict reduced safe-haven demand," commented Gandhi on the market dynamics.

Furthermore, silver saw a marginal decrease, trading at $22.65 per ounce compared to $22.75 per ounce in the previous session.

The fluctuating trends in gold and silver prices reflect the intricate balance of global economic indicators and geopolitical developments influencing investor sentiment in the precious metals market.

(With PTI Inputs)

