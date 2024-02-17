Advertisement

Defence aquisition project: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved several big-ticket defence acquisition projects worth Rs 84,560 crore on Friday. These projects include the procurement of mid-air refuellers, maritime reconnaissance aircraft, heavy-weight torpedoes, air defence radars, and new-generation anti-tank mines to enhance the combat capabilities of the armed forces.

The DAC's approvals align with the government's focus on promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing, with a significant emphasis on sourcing equipment from Indian vendors. The acquisitions are expected to enhance the operational capabilities of the armed forces and the Indian Coast Guard.

The DAC granted approval for the procurement of six mid-air refueller aircraft, aimed at enhancing the Indian Air Force's operational capabilities and reach. Additionally, approval was granted for the procurement of medium-range maritime reconnaissance and multi-mission maritime aircraft to bolster the surveillance and interdiction capabilities of the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard.

DAC-approved acquisition

Furthermore, the DAC approved the acquisition of a new generation of anti-tank mines with seismic sensors and remote deactivation features, enhancing the attacking capabilities of the Kalvari-class submarines. The committee also approved the procurement of canister-launched anti-armour loiter munition systems to strengthen the operational efficiency of mechanised forces.

To support the Indian Coast Guard's communication needs, the DAC approved the procurement of software-defined radios under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category. These radios will enable high-speed communication with secure networking capability for seamless information exchange between the Coast Guard and Indian Navy units.

The DAC also endorsed amendments to the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 to promote the procurement of advanced technologies from startups and MSMEs developed under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and Technology Development Fund (TDF) schemes. These changes aim to provide incentives and a supportive business environment for startups and MSMEs, in line with the government's 'Ease of Doing Business' initiative.

(with PTI inputs)