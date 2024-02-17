English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 18:33 IST

Government approves Rs 84,560 crore defence acquisition projects

These projects include the procurement of mid-air refuellers, maritime reconnaissance aircraft, heavy-weight torpedoes, among others

Business Desk
Defence acquisition projects
Defence acquisition projects | Image:YouTube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Defence aquisition project: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved several big-ticket defence acquisition projects worth Rs 84,560 crore on Friday. These projects include the procurement of mid-air refuellers, maritime reconnaissance aircraft, heavy-weight torpedoes, air defence radars, and new-generation anti-tank mines to enhance the combat capabilities of the armed forces.

The DAC's approvals align with the government's focus on promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing, with a significant emphasis on sourcing equipment from Indian vendors. The acquisitions are expected to enhance the operational capabilities of the armed forces and the Indian Coast Guard.

Advertisement

The DAC granted approval for the procurement of six mid-air refueller aircraft, aimed at enhancing the Indian Air Force's operational capabilities and reach. Additionally, approval was granted for the procurement of medium-range maritime reconnaissance and multi-mission maritime aircraft to bolster the surveillance and interdiction capabilities of the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard.

DAC-approved acquisition 

Furthermore, the DAC approved the acquisition of a new generation of anti-tank mines with seismic sensors and remote deactivation features, enhancing the attacking capabilities of the Kalvari-class submarines. The committee also approved the procurement of canister-launched anti-armour loiter munition systems to strengthen the operational efficiency of mechanised forces.

To support the Indian Coast Guard's communication needs, the DAC approved the procurement of software-defined radios under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category. These radios will enable high-speed communication with secure networking capability for seamless information exchange between the Coast Guard and Indian Navy units.

Advertisement

The DAC also endorsed amendments to the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 to promote the procurement of advanced technologies from startups and MSMEs developed under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and Technology Development Fund (TDF) schemes. These changes aim to provide incentives and a supportive business environment for startups and MSMEs, in line with the government's 'Ease of Doing Business' initiative.

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 18:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

an hour ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

an hour ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

2 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

2 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

2 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

2 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

2 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar drinks tea in Kashmir

Tendulkar in Kashmir

3 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

19 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

19 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

19 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maximise your motor insurance with these add-ons

    Business News22 minutes ago

  2. Weird Desi Combo Of Samosa With Manchurian Making Netizens Go Crazy

    Info22 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali: Rape Section Added Against TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides

    Politics News26 minutes ago

  4. ISRO Successfully Launches INSAT-3DS on GSLV F14 From Sriharikota

    India News29 minutes ago

  5. Suhani Bhatnagar Of Dangal Fame Dies At 19

    Videos32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo