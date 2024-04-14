×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 19:16 IST

Government expedites Starlink’s licencing process ahead of Musk’s India visit

Musk’s visit comes on the heels of India's recent policy shift regarding electric vehicles (EVs), a matter Musk has actively pursued.

Reported by: Business Desk
Elon Musk with PM Modi
Elon Musk with PM Modi | Image:X.com
Musk in India: Elon Musk's visit to India, as confirmed by him in a recent tweet, has stirred anticipation across various sectors, particularly in the tech and automotive industries. According to media reports, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is expediting the process of granting a license for Musk's Starlink service. The reports indicate that the DoT may issue a letter of intent (LoI) and trial spectrum to Starlink, with due diligence nearing completion. However, inter-ministerial discussions are underway, prompted by security considerations.

Scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key officials, including Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Musk's visit is expected to bring new announcements, directly affecting the technology sector including telecom. 

Musk’s visit comes on the heels of India's recent policy shift regarding electric vehicles (EVs), a matter Musk has actively pursued. Last month, the Government announced a revised EV policy, reducing import taxes on select models, including Tesla's, incentivising investment and local manufacturing.

The reports suggest that Tesla's ambitions extend beyond domestic production in India and the EV major aspires for global exports from India to compete with the EV prices of Chinese manufacturers. Reports also suggest that Tesla is in talks with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries for a potential collaboration for a joint manufacturing venture. 

The upcoming meet between Musk and Indian officials holds promise for the advancement of various sectors, from telecommunications to automotive innovation, setting the stage for potential collaborations and transformative initiatives on both local and global scales.

Published April 13th, 2024 at 19:14 IST

