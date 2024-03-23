Advertisement

Export ban: The government has extended the ban on onion exports until further notice. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the regulatory body overseeing exports and imports, announced the extension in a notification dated March 22, effectively prolonging the prohibition beyond its previous deadline of March 31, 2024.

The extension follows a series of measures implemented to address the volatility of onion prices in the Indian market. The government had initially imposed an export ban on onions on December 8, 2023, and has since taken additional steps to mitigate the impact of fluctuating onion prices on consumers.

Advertisement

The government has been proactive in implementing measures to stabilise its prices. In October 2023, the Centre opted to release buffer onion stocks at a subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kilogram in retail markets to alleviate consumer burden. Furthermore, to discourage exports and ensure sufficient domestic supply, the government had earlier imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $800 per tonne on onion exports until December 31, 2023. Prior to that, in August 2023, India had imposed a 40% export duty on onions until the end of the year.

Despite these efforts, the government remains cautious about allowing onion exports, particularly in light of the significant production estimates for the 2023 rabi season, which stood at 22.7 million tonnes. While exports to friendly nations are permitted on a case-by-case basis, approval from an inter-ministerial group is required. Notably, the government has recently approved exports of 64,400 tonnes of onions to the UAE and Bangladesh through the National Cooperative Exports Ltd (NCEL).

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

