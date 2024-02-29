English
Updated February 29th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Govt approves three chipmaking facilities valued at Rs 1.26 lakh crore

The chips produced by these facilities will cater to various sectors such as defence, automotive, and telecommunications.

Semiconductors in focus: The government approved the establishment of three new chipmaking facilities valued at Rs 1.26 lakh crore ($15.2 billion) on Thursday, signalling a major move towards its ambition of becoming a dominant force in the electronics industry.

According to Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, construction on these units is slated to commence within the next 100 days. The chips produced by these facilities will cater to various sectors such as defence, automotive, and telecommunications.

This development underlines Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of positioning India as a global chip manufacturer, despite initial challenges encountered in offering $10 billion in incentives to the industry.

Tata Group, in collaboration with Taiwan's Powerchip, will establish a Rs 91,000 crore chip manufacturing plant in Gujarat's Dholera region. Additionally, India's CG Power will partner with Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp and Thailand's Stars Microelectronics to set up a Rs 7,600 crore plant, also in Gujarat.

Furthermore, Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 27,000 crore to establish a plant in the eastern state of Assam, as stated by Minister Vaishnaw.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published February 29th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

