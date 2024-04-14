Govt asks all gas-based plants to be operational from May 1 to June 30

Advertisement

Electricity demand rises: Amid the expected surge in electricity demand during the upcoming summer months, the government has issued a directive mandating all gas-based power generating stations to start operations from May 1 to June 30. The decision aims to address the heightened electricity requirements expected due to a potential prolonged heat wave.

A considerable portion of gas-based generating stations (GBSs) currently remain inactive, primarily due to commercial considerations. With the Ministry projecting a peak power demand of 260 GW during the April to June period of 2024, surpassing the previous record of 243 GW in September last year, this directive is part of a series of measures undertaken by the government to ensure sufficient power supply during the summer.

The order, applicable from May 1 to June 30, 2024, falls under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, which empowers the government to direct the operation and maintenance of generating stations in extraordinary circumstances. The initiative mirrors similar actions taken for imported coal-based power plants and aims to optimise power availability from GBSs during the anticipated high-demand period.

Under this arrangement, GRID-INDIA will notify GBSs in advance regarding the required number of operational days for gas-based power generation. GBSs holding Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with distribution licensees will prioritise offering their power to PPA holders. Any surplus power not used by PPA holders will be made available in the power market.

For GBSs without PPAs, their generated power will be offered directly in the power market. To facilitate the implementation of this directive, a high-level committee chaired by the Central Electricity Authority has been established.

Additionally, the government has undertaken other measures to meet summer demand, including rescheduling planned maintenance of power plants to coincide with the monsoon season, expediting new capacity additions, and minimising partial outages of thermal power plants.

This proactive approach by the government underscores its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply, particularly during periods of heightened demand, driven by both economic growth and climatic factors. With the India Meteorological Department forecasting above-normal maximum temperatures for the upcoming summer, these measures aim to safeguard against potential electricity shortages and maintain reliability in the power grid.

(With PTI inputs)

