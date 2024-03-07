Advertisement

India AI Mission: The Cabinet has greenlit the India AI Mission, allocating Rs 10,372 crore over five years, announced Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday.

The earmarked funds will be directed towards establishing a robust computing infrastructure. Goyal elaborated that this initiative will entail the provision of supercomputing capacity, boasting over 10,000 GPUs, to facilitate the development of an extensive AI ecosystem.

Under the India AI Mission, startups, academic institutions, researchers, and industries will gain access to this cutting-edge AI supercomputing infrastructure, Goyal added during a press briefing post the Cabinet meeting.

Furthermore, the mission will establish a National Data Management Officer, tasked with collaborating with various government departments and ministries to enhance data quality and accessibility for AI development and deployment efforts.

(With PTI inputs)