Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Govt to include international travellers in Digi Yatra scheme: Scindia

Digi Yatra initiative, which currently serves domestic passengers, is set to undergo expansion to include international travellers.

Business Desk
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

To enhance passenger experience and streamline airport operations, the government is planning to extend the Digi Yatra facility to international travellers, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

The Digi Yatra initiative, which currently serves domestic passengers at 13 major airports across the country, is set to undergo expansion to include international travellers. Scindia stressed on the importance of coordination with various ministries, including External Affairs and Home Affairs, to facilitate the integration of services such as e-passports and e-visas into the Digi Yatra platform for international passengers.

Advertisement

Acknowledging the complexities involved, Scindia highlighted ongoing efforts to navigate these challenges, stating, "...all of that has to be built on this platform...Therefore, we are working on that as we speak."

Furthermore, the government aims to introduce the Digi Yatra facility at an additional 25 airports by the conclusion of the fiscal year 2025, with plans to expand coverage both horizontally and vertically. Scindia reiterated the commitment to extending the facility to a broader network of airports based on the success observed at the initial 13 airports, which collectively cater to a significant portion of domestic air travellers.

Advertisement

Currently, the Digi Yatra initiative leverages Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) to facilitate contactless and seamless passenger processing at airports. Responding to concerns regarding data privacy, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, General VK Singh (Retd), affirmed that the Digi Yatra Central Ecosystem (DYCE) prioritises privacy through design and default, with no centralised storage of passengers' Personally Identifiable Information (PII) data.

The Digi Yatra app had garnered over 3.5 million downloads in 2023, with the facility operational in prominent airports including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, among others.

Advertisement

The proposed extension of the Digi Yatra facility to international passengers underscores the government's commitment to modernizing airport infrastructure and enhancing the overall travel experience, aligning with the broader digitalisation initiatives in the aviation sector.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

18 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

18 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

21 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

27 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

4 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

4 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

4 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

4 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

20 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Renault credits Nissan for 797 mn Euros to its CY23 earnings

    Business News25 minutes ago

  2. Ole Solskjaer wants to feel the thrill of managing a club again!

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  3. Sonakshi Sinha Charms With Her Monochromatic Look

    Web Stories28 minutes ago

  4. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: A Look Into Making Of Akshay-Tiger's Real Action

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  5. Quality Council of India partners with ONDC for digital certification

    Business News36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement