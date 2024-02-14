Advertisement

Human and Capital Investments: The rise in investments in the energy sector, especially after the government’s push for renewable resources also calls for a skill push towards the segment, according to experts.

After the four-day India Energy Week inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, experts opine that the energy sector in India will require large investments across both non-renewable and renewable sources.

“India today roughly employs 85 lakh professionals and labor in the energy sector with renewables leading the way. This will surge to over 2 crore jobs in the years to come,” according to Jaideep Kewalramani, Head of Employability Business and COO of TeamLease EdTech.



The headroom for the energy sector in India is enormous and will require large investments across both non-renewable and renewable sources, he added.

The Energy Investment Push

Notably, the Prime Minister had announced investments worth $67 billion in the next 5 to 6 years during the India Energy Week.

The investment is expected to catalyse a range of opportunities within the energy sector, including the development of renewable energy projects, modernisation of existing power plants, and the expansion of the national grid, according to Sandiip Bhammer, Founder and Managing Partner, Green Frontier Capital.

“India's renewable energy capacity has seen exponential growth, with the country aiming to achieve 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. As of early 2023, India's renewable energy capacity stood at over 175 GW, which includes solar, wind, biomass, and small hydroelectric projects,” he added.



Juniper Green Energy has also significantly benefited from the government's clean energy push, experiencing substantial revenue growth and increased investments, according to company CEO Naresh Mansukhani.

“Historically, with policies like the National Solar Mission and incentives such as subsidies and tax breaks, we have seen a surge in demand for solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources,” he said.



Additionally, initiatives like the Green Energy Corridor project have facilitated the integration of renewable energy into the grid, further boosting revenue, he added.



Investments from both domestic and foreign sources have flowed into the sector, which support expansion and innovation in terms of jobs, Mansukhani said, with “companies like us investing in carbon markets which are aiding other organisations to achieve their sustainability goals towards achieving net-zero targets laid down by the GOI.”

Growth Opportunity

Explaining on the growth aspects of the sector, Kewalramani said, “Energy fuels growth and growth leads to greater energy consumption. India’s growth aspirations and potential cannot be met unless we match it with energy demand, energy security and clean energy.”



The statistics are also in India’s favour, with India ranking at 143 out of 209 countries in per capita consumption of energy, or roughly 24 MBTU (million British Thermal Units) per capita, according to Kewalramani.



“Contrast that with the US at rank 16 with 296 MBTU and China at rank 67 with 98 MBTU,” he said.

Startups and venture capitalists play a pivotal role in this growth trajectory, according to Bhammer.



“The innovation ecosystem, led by startups in the renewable energy, energy efficiency, and smart grid technologies, is vital for developing scalable and sustainable energy solutions. VCs are increasingly investing in energy startups, recognising the potential for high returns on investments in green technology,” he added.



Skill Gap

A gap in skilled STEM graduates, vocational training and subject matter understanding is most visible in the non-renewable and green segments, according to Kewalramani.



“Globally the energy sector is facing a shortage of skilled workforce that has a direct impact on not just the sector but also the economy at large. In India, the Public Sector and Private players have partnered with Government bodies like NSDC, academic institutions and edtech players to address this gap,” he said.

India will also need to focus on transitioning non-renewable energy workforce over to green jobs, as labour productivity increases in sectors such as mining and refineries, according to the expert.













