Govt’s tech focus to drive India’s transition to Industry 4.0: Finance Minister

Finance Minister on Republic: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, outlined the government's clear focus on transformative technology, underlining its potential to boost India's industrial sector.

Against the backdrop of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election manifesto release, Sitharaman highlighted the strides made by India's industry between 2019 and 2024, paving the way for its transition to the 4.0 phase. She shared the government's commitment to empower innovation, particularly in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and next-generation networks.

"India's industry will stand to benefit from the government's initiatives," remarked Sitharaman. "With a clear focus on AI and the forthcoming development of India's indigenous 6G network, coupled with the fastest 5G rollout globally, our industries are set to touch new highs of growth."

Sitharaman elucidated the government's investment in AI technologies, including Generative AI, improving efficiency across governmental and industrial domains. "The systematic progression towards technological advancement is evident in the works underway," she asserted.

Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yogna is not a freebie: Sitharaman

Addressing concerns raised by the opposition, Sitharaman clarified the government's stance on initiatives such as the "Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna," made a clear distinction from traditional "freebie politics." The scheme, introduced in the Vote on Account budget, aims to promote rooftop solar systems with assistance from banks and government subsidies, offering households up to 300 units of free power while enabling surplus power to be fed back into the grid.

Under this scheme, the households will be able to generate a regular income with all the surplus energy they produce. “PM does not believe in freebies,” Sithraman said.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to continue for next 5 years

Reaffirming the government's focus on agricultural welfare, Sitharaman confirmed the continuation of the annual financial assistance of Rs 6000 to farmers, alongside the extension of the Ayushman Bharat Yojna to cover senior citizens, ensuring paperless and cashless healthcare access up to Rs 5 lakh.

In the BJP election manifesto, the ‘Lakhpati Did Yojna,’ has also been extended with a new target to increase the number of empowered women from 1 crore to 3 crores over the next five years.

"The government's comprehensive approach, encapsulated in the four pillars of Gramin, Yuva, Anndata, and Nari (GYAN), ensuring that no segment of society is overlooked," Sitharaman concluded, affirming the continuation of schemes such as the Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna to uphold the welfare of marginalised communities.