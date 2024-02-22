Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 15:37 IST

Grasim unveils Birla Opus paints venture, eyes Rs 10,000 crore revenue in 3 years

By diversifying into paints, Grasim adds another dimension to its existing flagship businesses in textiles and chemicals.

Business Desk
Grasim Industries paints venture
Grasim Industries paints venture | Image:Birla Opus paints
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Grasim Industries paints venture: Aditya Birla Group-owned Grasim Industries has announced the launch of its paints business under the brand 'Birla Opus' on Thursday, February 22. Grasim aims to position itself as a major contender in the paints industry, setting a bold target of achieving Rs 10,000 crore in gross revenue within the next three years.

To finance its foray into the paints sector, Grasim Industries had successfully raised capital twice during the calendar year 2023. The company's optimistic revenue projection suggests its anticipation of recovering its investments within the following four years, by 2027.

Advertisement

By diversifying into paints, Grasim adds another dimension to its existing flagship businesses in textiles and chemicals. Analysts predict that this bold move could potentially elevate Grasim Industries to become the second-largest paint manufacturer in India by capacity, trailing only behind the market leader, Asian Paints.

Currently, Asian Paints dominates nearly half of India's paints market, boasting a substantial revenue of Rs 9,075 crore in the quarter ended December 31. Other significant players in the industry include Kansai Nerolac, Berger Paints, Indigo Paints, and Akzo Nobel India, the maker of Dulux paint.

Advertisement

According to Antu Thomas, a research analyst at Geojit Financial Services, Grasim's Birla Opus venture has the potential to capture a market share of 1 per cent to 2 per cent from Asian Paints, indicating its promising prospects in the competitive landscape.

Jefferies, a global financial services company, noted that Grasim's new paints business would contribute substantially to the industry's anticipated 25 per cent capacity addition between fiscal years 2024 and 2027. Analysts at Jefferies emphasised the unprecedented scale of capacity expansion witnessed in the paint sector, a testament to Grasim's ambitious growth strategy.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 15:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

16 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

16 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

16 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

16 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

21 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After UP, Congress Likely to be a Junior Partner in Delhi Too

    Lok Sabha Elections7 minutes ago

  2. Will Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's son Akaay be an Indian or British?

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. Carlos Alcaraz offers an injury update after Spaniard got hurt at Rio

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  4. Kiren Rijiju Calls Yami Gautam's Article 370 A 'Powerful Narration...'

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE | 'Temples Have Been Centres of Knowledge & Science': PM Modi

    India News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo