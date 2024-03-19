Advertisement

Zomato has launched a "Pure Veg Mode" for its customers who have vegetarian dietary preferences.

The feature was announced by founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal, who said customer feedback was the reason for launching the new service.

“India has the largest percentage of vegetarians in the world, and one of the most important feedback we’ve gotten from them is that they are very particular about how their food is cooked, and how their food is handled,” he posted on X.



Zomato's Pure Veg Fleet will use green delivery boxes instead of the standard red ones, Goyal said, while posting a picture of himself and the company’s food delivery CEO Rakesh Ranjan dressed in a green Zomato uniform with green bags.

As part of the Pure Veg Mode, a selection of restaurants serving only vegetarian food will be featured, and excludes chains which offer non-vegetarian items.



“Our dedicated pure veg fleet will only serve orders from pure veg restaurants. This means that a non-veg meal, or even a veg meal served by a non-vegetarian restaurant will never go inside the green delivery box meant for the fleet,” Goyal said.

The new addition, however, does not cater to or exclude any religious or political preferences.



The announcement elicited mixed reactions, with users pointing out India having 276 million vegetarians in 2020, showing the specificity of users about these details.



Other users felt the move was discriminatory.

A user also went on to question how the brand will handle a shortage of green box riders, suggesting an ‘insured green body delivery’ within the pure veg mode.



Goyal said the feature is part of special customer needs, like a cake delivery fleet which will have smudge-free hydraulic balancers.



The present feature will be rolled out over the next few months.

