10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit: The state government of Gujarat has set a target to become a $500 billion economy by 2026-27, contributing to 10 per cent of India’s GDP, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has said.

Patel added that his government aims to contribute 10 per cent to India's Gross Domestic Product by the aforementioned time period. The state at present contributes to 8.3 per cent to the national GDP, accounting for 33 per cent of India's total merchandise exports last year.

"The strong global ties and a diversified GSDP make our economy exceptionally resilient. Our government has set a target to contribute 10 per cent to India's GDP and becoming a USD 500 billion economy by 2026-27," Patel said in an email interview to PTI.

Gujarat at present comprises of five per cent of the country's population at 7.16 crores as of 2023.

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The summit will showcase Gujarat's futuristic projects and investments such as the DREAM City, GIFT City, Dholera SIR, and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai High Speed Rail.

The summit will also encompass new and emerging sectors such as semiconductors, renewable energy, electric vehicles, green hydrogen, aerospace and defence, plug-and-play parks, artificial intelligence, smart greenfield cities to name a few, he said.

Gujarat has also emerged as the hub of automobile sector apart from leading in sectors such as textiles, chemicals and petrochemicals, gems and jewellery and ceramics.

This feat has helped the western state in establishing itself as an economic powerhouse of the country, he said.

"Our strategic focus is concentrated on sectors that not only define the current economic landscape but also play a pivotal role in shaping the global future. The growth of the state has substantially facilitated in solidifying the concept that says, 'Gujarat means growth'," he said.

Strategic development in new and emerging sectors of semiconductors, green hydrogen, electric vehicles, renewable energy and the financial services industry stand as prime examples of the state's progress toward achieving the goal of their ambitious goal, the CM said.

"Pioneering initiatives like India's first operational smart city - GIFT, and industry-friendly zones like Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), Mandal-Becharaji Special Investment Region, and Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region. PM MITRA Park, Bulk Drug Park and Medical Devices Park are further poised to redefine industrial activities in the state," he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted how the concept of Vibrant Gujarat was taken to the grassroots, with initiatives such as Vibrant Gujarat-Vibrant District in 32 districts across the state to create a sense of participation among all.

“Over 2,600 MoUs were signed, bringing over 45,000 crore potential investments in the districts," he added, saying Gujarat will play a pivotal role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of “Viksit Bharat @2047”.

Started in 2003 by then Chief Minister and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has been a game changer for the state.

The previous nine editions have positioned Gujarat as one of the most preferred investment destinations, contributing significantly to India's growth story, he added.

"In this journey of last 20 years, Gujarat has witnessed a 16-fold increase in the GSDP from USD 17.7 billion in 2002-03 to USD 282 billion in 2022-23," he said.

Gujarat is a policy-driven state, for which the state government has launched policies and schemes incentivising investors to further growth like the industrial policy, agro & food processing policy, health policy, solar & wind energy policy, electric vehicle policy, semiconductor policy, biotechnology policy and renewable energy policy in a bid to create an enabling environment, Patel said.

The state has become a preferred investment hub owing to the ease of doing business, investor-friendly approach and robust industrial infrastructure.

To showcase Gujarat on the global map as a knowledge-based economy, a significant emphasis is placed on nurturing new-age skills among the youth, he said.

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 aims to reach every corner of the state, aligning with national priorities and the themes of G20, the chief minister said.

(With PTI Inputs)