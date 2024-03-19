Advertisement

As part of bolstering its Made in India strategy, consumer durables brand Lloyd has launched a new range of electronics lineup for 2024, the company said on March 19.



Part of Noida-based electronics company Havells India, Lloyd has come up with a Stellar and Stylus designer air conditioner range, as well as refrigerators that produce ice in less than half an hour, Havells said in a statement.

The launch also includes automatic washing machines as part of its Novante range and an expansion to its Google QLED TV lineup.

Lloyd said it has also extended its manufacturing operations beyond the Ghiloth facility in Rajasthan to a new air conditioner manufacturing plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.



The Ghiloth facility produces air conditioners and washing machines.

With an annual production capacity of 1 million air conditioners, the new facility takes up the annual production capacity to 2 million units.

Through the enhanced manufacturing, Lloyd will strengthen its domestic offerings by expanding offerings to 120 models of air conditioners.



Additionally, it will export its range of air conditioners to 30 countries.



Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Executive Director, Havells India Limited said, “Today Havells India proudly announces a landmark achievement in our journey, underscoring our unwavering commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative. Our new manufacturing facility in Sri City is another step towards achieving self-reliance and strengthening our leadership in the AC market, ensuring that we continue to deliver world class quality products and value to our customers”.



The Stellar & Stylus Air conditioner comes with ambi-Lighting, which changes colours based on room temperature. It also comes with mood lighting using the Havells Sync App.

It also features a built-in air purifier, and safety features such as high carbon dioxide and open-door alerts.

The Stylus Air conditioner can be customised to options like grey, turquoise, and wood patterns as part of an editable fascia, matching home decor.



It has energy-efficient star ratings of 5 and 3, to provide choice for different room sizes and energy consumption choices.

The Novante Lloyd washing machine is equipped with Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities and has an in-built heater.

The Lloyd QLED Google TV range allows for hands-free operation with Google Assistant, as part of its Far Field technology.