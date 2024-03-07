×

Defence
Updated March 7th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

HCL Technologies announces GenAI partnership with ServiceNow

Under this partnership, HCLTech will deliver comprehensive consulting, design, implementation, and managed services using ServiceNow's suite of products.

Reported by: Business Desk
HCLTech
HCLTech | Image:HCLTech
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
HCL with ServiceNow: HCL Technologies announced a strategic partnership with ServiceNow, a prominent American software company, aimed at providing cutting-edge Gen-AI-led solutions to drive operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness in businesses.

Under this partnership, HCLTech will deliver comprehensive consulting, design, implementation, and managed services using ServiceNow's complete suite of products. This collaboration is set to enable enterprises to achieve significant cost savings while boosting efficiency and productivity across various departments.

Bill McDermott, Chairman and CEO of ServiceNow, expressed his appreciation for HCLTech's extensive expertise in ServiceNow solutions, highlighting the potential for co-creating industry-specific GenAI (Generative Artificial Intelligence) solutions. McDermott underlined the transformative impact these solutions will have on customers' growth trajectories.

As part of this partnership, HCLTech and ServiceNow will establish a dedicated ServiceNow business unit along with 'Fluid NOW' centres of excellence in key locations including London, New York, and Noida. These centres will serve as hubs for enterprises to explore and leverage the latest GenAI solutions tailored to their specific needs.

(With PTI inputs)

Published March 7th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

