Updated February 16th, 2024 at 17:34 IST

HCL Technologies mandates three-day work week

HCLTech CEO C Vijayakumar in October had spoken on the return to office, saying remote working in perpetuity "is not a good idea at all".

Business Desk
HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies | Image:HCL Technologies
  • 2 min read
Noida-based IT company HCL Technologies has called employees back to office thrice a week from next week. 

Employees part of Digital Foundation Services (DFS) have been asked to come to office at least three days a week from February 19, a communique by the fourth-largest IT company read.

Other companies who have mandated return to office include TCS, who had ended hybrid work for employees in October last year. Infosys also asked junior-level employees to come to office for atleast 10 days a month.

The reasons for moving to workplace-based models is based on the need for enhanced teamwork, in-person interactions and strengthening work culture.

Senior managers and leadership team of the DFS are already working from office for at least three days in a week, which will now be extended to the entire workforce of the DFS. 

The employees will need to work from designated HCLTech offices, irrespective of their designation for atleast three days in a week, as per the memo. The managers have been asked to ensure a compliance to rosters, which need to be updated on the designated portal.

HCL's DFS division has 80,000 employees.

Further, the communication said that freshers undergoing training will be required to work from office all five days a week, in order to get a complete learning experience.

"Non-compliance to the...guidelines will be treated as unauthorised absence and call for disciplinary action in line with company policy," it said.

When contacted, an HCLTech spokesperson said that the company follows a hybrid work model, wherein employees are required to work from office three days in a week.

(WIth PTI Inputs)

Published February 16th, 2024 at 17:34 IST

