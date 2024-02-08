Advertisement

bNoida-headquartered IT services company HCL Technologies registered a jump of 13.51 per cent in net profit sequentially to Rs 4,351 crore, up from Rs 3,833 crore in the same period last quarter.

The revenue from operations for the period was at Rs 28,446 crore, up sequentially by 6 per cent for the December period from Rs 26,672 crores in the same period a quarter ago.

Advertisement

Profit for the December quarter in the year-ago period was Rs 4,096 crores, up 6 per cent annually in Q3FY24.

EBIT was at Rs 5615 crore, at 19.8 per cent of revenue and was up 13.8 per cent on quarter. The EBIT margin was expected to be between 18 per cent and 19 per cent.

Advertisement

HCLTech said its revenue growth in constant currency terms was at 5 per cent to 5.5 per cent on a YoY basis.

C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech said the company results have been remarkably strong with strong momentum in the services and software businesses.

Advertisement

The Board of Directors declared an Interim Dividend of Rs 12 per equity share at a face value of Rs 2 each of the company for FY 2023-24, with the record date set for the interim dividend shall be January 31, 2024.

Attrition of the company was at 12.8 per cent, down from 21.7 per cent in the year-ago period. The headcount for the company stood at 2.24 lakh with a net addition of 3,617 employees.

Advertisement

New deal wins for the company were at $1,927 million with 18 large deals bagged, 6 of them being in services while 12 were in software.

