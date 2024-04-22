Advertisement

HDFC Bank Q4: India's largest private lender HDFC Bank has impressed analysts with its robust deposit mobilisation and margin expansion despite reporting a fourth-quarter profit slightly below expectations.

The bank's sequential rise in profit, although missing analysts' estimates due to increased provisioning for potential bad loans, has set a positive trajectory for its balance sheet management, according to analysts.

Nomura analysts noted in a recent report that the results have established a framework for gradual balance sheet correction in the future. HDFC Bank's merger with parent company Housing Development Finance Corp in July raised concerns among analysts about margin and liquidity, given the addition of a substantial pool of mortgage loans to its portfolio with a relatively smaller deposit base.

However, in the January-March period, deposits grew by 7.5 per cent sequentially, outpacing the previous quarter's growth rate, while loan growth moderated. The bank also reduced its loan-to-deposit and liquidity coverage ratios, indicating an alleviation of liquidity pressures.

Goldman Sachs, in a note on Sunday, stressed the importance of bringing the loan-to-deposit ratio below 100 per cent to enable the bank to focus on profitable opportunities. They maintained a 'Buy' rating on HDFC Bank's stock with a target price of 1,940 rupees.

Analysts at Bernstein acknowledged that while it wasn't a flawless quarter, the results demonstrated several positives, including robust deposit growth, a shift towards retail loans, and resilient margins. They expressed confidence in a steady improvement trajectory going forward, with expectations of maintaining loan growth around 15 per cent and deposit growth between 18 per cent to 19 per cent.

Retaining their 'Outperform' rating on HDFC Bank shares, Bernstein set a target price of 2,100 rupees.

HDFC Bank's shares initially rose by 1.2 per cent on Monday but later retreated to a 0.8 per cent decline, closing at Rs 1,519.85 apiece.



(With Reuters inputs.)