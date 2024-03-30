×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 14:25 IST

Here’s how AI is redefining workplace trends, job hunt for GenZ

A report ‘Navigating GenZ Workplace Expectations in 2024: Insights for HR Professionals’ reveals that GenZ see AI as a friend and not a foe.

Reported by: Business Desk
GenZ workplace trends
GenZ workplace trends | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
GenZ workplace trends: The population born between the 1990s and 2010s, also known as GenZ’s, with a higher digital proficiency as well as a unique approach to work and career, is redefining patterns in job search.

AI a friend, not a foe

As many as 57 per cent of GenZ population is viewing Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a valuable tool, according to a survey by Internshala.

About 13 per cent of the respondents perceive AI to be a transformative force in the workplace, with 11 per cent of them perceiving the technology as a collaborative tool to enhance skills and decision-making.

The report ‘Navigating GenZ Workplace Expectations in 2024: Insights for HR Professionals’ surveys 4700 GenZ’s (born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s) who are actively seeking jobs.

The generation, typically marked by its forward-thinking mindset, also lays emphasis on upskilling and work-life balance according to the findings of the survey.

Sarvesh Agrawal, Founder and CEO, Internshala Jobs said by embracing a tech-forward approach, companies would not only stay ahead of the curve but would also be able to position their organisations as trailblazers in the digital age, attracting top-tier GenZ talent who are eager to shape the future.

However, 11 per cent of those survyed regarded AI as a potential competitor, anticipating the likelihood of automation replacing certain tasks. 8 per cent of the surveyed population said they were not sure or did not anticipate AI to significantly affect their job roles.

Popular profiles

45 per cent of the job seekers gravitated towards management roles, encompassing profiles such as marketing, sales, business development, operations, and digital marketing on Internshala jobs.

Engineering followed next at 32 per cent, which was succeeded by roles in the media profession, including content writing, public relations, journalism, and social media marketing appealing to 10 per cent of the job seekers.

Data science and design roles each received 4 per cent of applications, while finance roles garnered 3 per cent of interest.

The most sought-after jobs include Business Development at 9 per cent, followed by human resources at 6 per cent.

Software development, data entry and operations received 5 per cent of the applications each, which was succeeded by full stack development, web development, content writing and front end development, each receiving 4 per cent of applications.

Months of Surge

The peak months for job applications observed from GenZ over the past year were May, June, July, and August. June which recorded a whopping 208 per cent surge compared to the lowest application numbers observed in January 2023.

Delhi-NCR emerged as the leading region for job seekers, constituting 17 per cent of applicants in the past year, which was followed by Bengaluru at 8 per cent, Mumbai at 7 per cent, Pune at 6 per cent, Hyderabad at 5 per cent, Kolkata at 3 per cent and Chennai at 2 per cent.

Learning Never Stops

The report also highlights that the primary driving force for 67 per cent of GenZ job seekers lies in learning and growth prospects offered by organisations, reflecting a strong desire for skill and career enhancement to foster a conductive learning environment within workplaces.

Other motivating factors include salary packages (25 per cent), culture (4 per cent), brand reputation (3 per cent) and additional perks like health insurance and ESOPs (1 per cent).

Additionally, an encouraging 52 per cent of the surveyed GenZ individuals expressed high optimism in finding a job amid the current market dynamics.

Career development opportunities, like learning and development programs were preferred by 42 per cent of the GenZ job seekers, which was followed by promotion (38 per cent) and growth trajectory (14 per cent).

Access to professional development opportunities emerged as a top priority at 41 per cent for GenZs while considering prospective employers.

Job security (34 per cent) and flexibility in working hours (25 per cent) emerged as other important criteria for the new-gen job seekers.

Work is as important as life  

Work-life balance emerged as a top priority for 84 per cent of GenZ job seekers, indicating a strong desire for equilibrium between their professional and personal pursuits.

This preference is also reflected in their work mode choices, with 45 per cent of the surveyed favouring a hybrid model, 31 per cent preferring remote work, and only 21 per cent of the population opting for traditional in-office setups.

Achieving work-life balance emerged as the primary measure of career success for 48 per cent of GenZ job seekers, which is followed by financial stability at 29 per cent and career advancement at 12 per cent.

The Ideal Recruiter

A substantial 40 per cent of GenZ job seekers are inclined towards established brand names for their next job opportunity. Following this, 30 per cent of the young-gen is exhibiting interest in joining startups, reflecting varying career aspirations.

Moreover, 21 per cent of job seekers express interest in working for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which shows their willingness to explore varied organisational cultures and structures.

GenZ’s are reviewing their potential employers online as part of platforms like Glassdoor, with 39 per cent of the job seekers turning to it for assessing the employer’s brand, the Intershala report added.

30 per cent of the jobseekers review the websites and online presence of their potential recruiters.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 14:25 IST

