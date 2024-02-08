Advertisement

In response to a recent incident involving the Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, both regulators and airlines have taken swift actions to address safety concerns and ensure operational integrity.

Here's a breakdown of the measures being implemented:

Alaska Airlines

Following the incident, Alaska Airlines grounded all 65 of its Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes and cancelled numerous flights. Subsequent inspections revealed lose hardware on some aircraft, prompting necessary adjustments. As of February 5, 57 of the grounded jets have resumed flying after receiving approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

United Airlines

United Airlines, the only other US carrier operating the affected jets, suspended service on all 79 of its 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Preliminary checks identified bolts requiring tightening on several panels. With FAA approval, 78 of the 79 MAX 9 fleet have returned to service by February 5.

Copa Airlines

Panamanian carrier Copa Airlines reported that 21 of its Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes remained grounded while awaiting inspection instructions from authorities and the manufacturer.

Aeromexico

Aeromexico stated that its fleet of 19 Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets remained grounded pending inspection. The airline has implemented a flexible flight-change policy for affected travellers.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines withdrew five of its 737 MAX 9 aircraft from service for inspection purposes.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

The FAA permitted MAX 9 planes to resume flying post-inspections. Nearly all aircraft have undergone inspection and returned to service since the emergency. Additionally, the FAA initiated a formal investigation into the incident and barred Boeing from expanding production due to quality concerns.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)

The NTSB launched an investigation into the incident, appointing the International Associations of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to assist. A recent report revealed that a door panel lacking four key bolts had detached mid-flight from a Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet. The panel, manufactured by Spirit AeroSystems, had to be reinstalled at Boeing's assembly plant.

Global Regulatory Responses

Brazil's ANAC announced that the FAA ruling would apply to all flights within Brazil, affecting Copa Airlines.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority stated that UK-registered planes were unaffected but required compliance with FAA directives for any MAX 9 aircraft entering its airspace.

China permitted Boeing to resume deliveries of 737 MAX 8 aircraft after completing a design approval process.

India's DGCA confirmed satisfactory completion of one-time inspections for 737 MAX 8 aircraft, as none of the country's airlines operate the MAX 9 model.

Indonesia temporarily grounded three MAX 9 planes operated by Lion Air, with distinct configurations from the affected Alaska Airlines aircraft.

South Korea's transport ministry initiated inspections of maintenance procedures for MAX 8 aircraft operated by five South Korean airlines.

Turkey's Directorate General of Civil Aviation coordinated with stakeholders to address affected aircraft in Turkey.

The UAE confirmed that none of its national carriers operated planes affected by the order.

(With Reuters inputs)

