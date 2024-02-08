Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 19:24 IST

Here’s how regulators, airlines are responding to Boeing 737 MAX 9 incident

Following the incident, Alaska Airlines grounded all 65 of its Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes and cancelled numerous flights.

Business Desk
Boeing
The 777 jet by Boeing. | Image:Boeing
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In response to a recent incident involving the Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, both regulators and airlines have taken swift actions to address safety concerns and ensure operational integrity.

Here's a breakdown of the measures being implemented:

Alaska Airlines

Following the incident, Alaska Airlines grounded all 65 of its Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes and cancelled numerous flights. Subsequent inspections revealed lose hardware on some aircraft, prompting necessary adjustments. As of February 5, 57 of the grounded jets have resumed flying after receiving approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Advertisement

United Airlines

United Airlines, the only other US carrier operating the affected jets, suspended service on all 79 of its 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Preliminary checks identified bolts requiring tightening on several panels. With FAA approval, 78 of the 79 MAX 9 fleet have returned to service by February 5.

Advertisement

Copa Airlines

Panamanian carrier Copa Airlines reported that 21 of its Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes remained grounded while awaiting inspection instructions from authorities and the manufacturer.

Advertisement

Aeromexico

Aeromexico stated that its fleet of 19 Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets remained grounded pending inspection. The airline has implemented a flexible flight-change policy for affected travellers.

Advertisement

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines withdrew five of its 737 MAX 9 aircraft from service for inspection purposes.

Advertisement

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

The FAA permitted MAX 9 planes to resume flying post-inspections. Nearly all aircraft have undergone inspection and returned to service since the emergency. Additionally, the FAA initiated a formal investigation into the incident and barred Boeing from expanding production due to quality concerns.

Advertisement

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)

The NTSB launched an investigation into the incident, appointing the International Associations of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to assist. A recent report revealed that a door panel lacking four key bolts had detached mid-flight from a Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet. The panel, manufactured by Spirit AeroSystems, had to be reinstalled at Boeing's assembly plant.

Advertisement

Global Regulatory Responses

Brazil's ANAC announced that the FAA ruling would apply to all flights within Brazil, affecting Copa Airlines.

Advertisement

The UK Civil Aviation Authority stated that UK-registered planes were unaffected but required compliance with FAA directives for any MAX 9 aircraft entering its airspace.

China permitted Boeing to resume deliveries of 737 MAX 8 aircraft after completing a design approval process.

Advertisement

India's DGCA confirmed satisfactory completion of one-time inspections for 737 MAX 8 aircraft, as none of the country's airlines operate the MAX 9 model.

Indonesia temporarily grounded three MAX 9 planes operated by Lion Air, with distinct configurations from the affected Alaska Airlines aircraft.

Advertisement

South Korea's transport ministry initiated inspections of maintenance procedures for MAX 8 aircraft operated by five South Korean airlines.

Turkey's Directorate General of Civil Aviation coordinated with stakeholders to address affected aircraft in Turkey.

Advertisement

The UAE confirmed that none of its national carriers operated planes affected by the order.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 19:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Kerala CM to Lead Protest in Delhi Over Economic Discrimination

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Shankar Mahadevan Reflects On His Grammy Win

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  3. Hyderabad: 5-yr-old Dies After Falling into Sump at School Event

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Good News: Gurugram Section of Dwarka Expressway Likely to Open Soon

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. Ram Charan’s Wife Opens Up On Husband’s Intimate Scenes In Films

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement